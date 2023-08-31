Watch
Video: Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty Recap the Andorra World Cups in 'Beyond the Line' Ep.2
Aug 31, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
Get an up-close look at the high-altitude racing from Andorra with hosts Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson, with guest appearances from Loic Bruni and Mona Mitterwallner.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup DH
Eliot Jackson
Emily Batty
Rob Warner
Andorra World Cup Dh 2023
Andorra World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,633 articles
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
1
DizzyNinja
(19 mins ago)
A mountain video isn't complete until Rob Warner is in it
[Reply]
