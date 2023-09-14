Watch
Video: Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty Recap the Les Gets World Cups in 'Beyond the Line' Ep.4
Sep 14, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson break down the racing styles of Haley Batten, Laura Stigger and Martín Vidaurre from the UCI World Cup in Les Gets, France. With a special guest appearance from downhill winner Benoit Coulanges.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup DH
Red Bull
Eliot Jackson
Emily Batty
Rob Warner
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,699 articles
