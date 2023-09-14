Video: Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty Recap the Les Gets World Cups in 'Beyond the Line' Ep.4

Sep 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson break down the racing styles of Haley Batten, Laura Stigger and Martín Vidaurre from the UCI World Cup in Les Gets, France. With a special guest appearance from downhill winner Benoit Coulanges. Red Bull


Racing and Events Videos World Cup DH Red Bull Eliot Jackson Emily Batty Rob Warner Les Gets World Cup Dh 2023 Les Gets World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC


