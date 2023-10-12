Watch
Video: Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty Recap the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cups in 'Beyond the Line' Ep.6
Oct 11, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
6 Comments
Rob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson wrap up the 2023 World Cup season in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. We select our 2023 award winners and there are special guest appearances in the studio.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Eliot Jackson
Emily Batty
Rob Warner
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Dh 2023
Mont Sainte Anne World Cup Xc 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,808 articles
6 Comments
Score
Time
11
7
in2falling
(41 mins ago)
Never realized that Emily was that top heavy
[Reply]
1
0
agnostic
(2 mins ago)
Comment of the day.
[Reply]
1
0
gte717v
(1 mins ago)
It's normal to see faces and bodies change as the rigors of racing at the elite level are removed. Hincapie went from "If Chins Could Kill" to a much more normal looking dude after leaving the ProTour.
[Reply]
3
3
glasvagas
(1 hours ago)
Does anyone else feel like these come out too late? I've watched Cathros story of the race. I've watched WynTV. What else do I need to know?
[Reply]
8
1
TimMog
(1 hours ago)
You need to be instructed to look at the time
[Reply]
1
0
puukkopedro
(58 mins ago)
@TimMog
: from the ones I have watched, Warner hasn't bothered to retrospectively add his own commentary to the race runs?
[Reply]
