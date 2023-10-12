Video: Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty Recap the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cups in 'Beyond the Line' Ep.6

Oct 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRob Warner, Emily Batty and Eliot Jackson wrap up the 2023 World Cup season in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. We select our 2023 award winners and there are special guest appearances in the studio. Red Bull


6 Comments
  • 11 7
 Never realized that Emily was that top heavy
  • 1 0
 Comment of the day.
  • 1 0
 It's normal to see faces and bodies change as the rigors of racing at the elite level are removed. Hincapie went from "If Chins Could Kill" to a much more normal looking dude after leaving the ProTour.
  • 3 3
 Does anyone else feel like these come out too late? I've watched Cathros story of the race. I've watched WynTV. What else do I need to know?
  • 8 1
 You need to be instructed to look at the time
  • 1 0
 @TimMog: from the ones I have watched, Warner hasn't bothered to retrospectively add his own commentary to the race runs?





