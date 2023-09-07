Video: Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Rachel Atherton Recap the Loudenvielle World Cup in 'Beyond the Line' Ep.3

Sep 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRob Warner and Elliot Jackson review the antics from the UCI Downhill World Cup in Loudenvielle, France, with special guests Rachel Atherton and Finn Iles. Red Bull


1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Shame they didn't get Bruni back after the last episode where he was claiming it was unfair when you're one of the last riders down. Seemed to work pretty well for him in Loudenvielle.





