Video: Rob Warner Kicks Off his Attempt to Ride the 100 Mile South Downs Way in One Day

It was only meant as a joke, to try and ride the 100 mile long South Downs Way on my Vitus E-Sommet in just one day.



With the help of a modest 5 Shimano EP8 batteries, I set out to try and conquer the famous ridgeway from Winchester to Eastbourne.



Watch as I try to ramble my way through 100 miles of some of the UK's most scenic countryside, providing both education (in the form of my vast history knowledge) and entertainment to the masses.



Enjoy,



Rob