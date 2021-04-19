Video: Rob Warner Kicks Off his Attempt to Ride the 100 Mile South Downs Way in One Day

Apr 18, 2021
by Trail Creatives  

bigquotesIt was only meant as a joke, to try and ride the 100 mile long South Downs Way on my Vitus E-Sommet in just one day.

With the help of a modest 5 Shimano EP8 batteries, I set out to try and conquer the famous ridgeway from Winchester to Eastbourne.

Watch as I try to ramble my way through 100 miles of some of the UK's most scenic countryside, providing both education (in the form of my vast history knowledge) and entertainment to the masses.

Enjoy,

Rob


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Rob Warner Vlogs


6 Comments

  • 9 2
 I find that the "Riding xxx mile/km in a day" Challenges just dont make as much sense on an E-Bike. If you get tired you can just change to turbo-mode. Espacially if you have 5 Batteries. I also have no comparison if 100miles is actually a lot or not. 100miles on a normal MTB is crazy but on an E-Bike... I dont know...
  • 9 3
 Please can we have some racing so we can go back to Commentator-Rob who I love, rather than ebike-youtuber-Rob?
  • 5 0
 Wow, that is surprising. A Rob Warner video that has riding for more than half the video.
  • 2 0
 for someone who, on the face of it, simply used to race and now commentates on racing, he sure gives his sponsors bang for buck.

Pub question: would you pay Rob Warner, Reece Wilson or Remy Metailler more to represent your brand?
  • 1 0
 I’m looking forward to the day Warner jumps an actual shark on his ebike.

Post a Comment



