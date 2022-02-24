Video: Rob Warner on His Career in 'Three Peaks'

Rob Warner has been a permanent fixture in the mountain biking scene since its inception. As an elite downhill racer and world cup winner with a rockstar lifestyle in the 90’s, his reputation preceded him. Now, he is best known as the voice of the UCI mountain biking world cup coverage on Red Bull TV commentating the series live from around the globe.When Rob left racing as a professional in 2006, it was clear to him that mountain biking no longer had the same appeal that it did when he fell in love with the sport; the feeling of speed, adventure and the freedom that came with it. Contracts, corporate commitments, and the pressure to train and perform consistently on demand soon took its toll, leaving him resentful of the sport he fell in love with and not touching a bike for over 6 years.It wasn’t until he discovered e-MTBs that Rob found himself falling back in love with the sport that had shaped his entire life. He’d heard about them, what people said about those that rode them but as soon as he tried it for himself, he knew that this would change the way he felt about riding again. The assistance that his Vitus E-Sommet powered by the EP8 motor was able to provide has removed the sense of pressure to perform when riding again. After more than 6 years, Rob was able to ride for the sake of riding again, for the fun of it, regaining that sense of freedom and excitement that he felt in the formative years of becoming an elite racer.This newfound love for riding bikes has opened doors to new opportunities and adventures beyond the short-lived elite levels of the sport that he could never have dreamed of taking on after retiring from elite racing. Now, Rob finds himself at the start of a new era of his career as a professional mountain biker, something which would have never been possible without his e-MTB.