Video: Rob Warner Rides the New Red Tech Trail at Bike Park Wales

Watch as I become the first person to ride BikePark Wales brand new red run for 2021 “Groot”.



Built entirely by hand, this technical red trail was built in some part by almost every member of staff at BikePark Wales, from the shop to the cafe during the COVID 19 lockdown. This brilliant idea allowed everyone to stay in work a couple of days a week during lockdown whilst getting everyone to get on the hill to experience building a trail. The result is an amazing technical red run.



BikePark Wales re-opens to the public on 26th April, make sure to get down there and try this trail for yourself!



Enjoy,



Rob