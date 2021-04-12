Video: Rob Warner Rides the New Red Tech Trail at Bike Park Wales

Apr 11, 2021
by Trail Creatives  

bigquotesWatch as I become the first person to ride BikePark Wales brand new red run for 2021 “Groot”.

Built entirely by hand, this technical red trail was built in some part by almost every member of staff at BikePark Wales, from the shop to the cafe during the COVID 19 lockdown. This brilliant idea allowed everyone to stay in work a couple of days a week during lockdown whilst getting everyone to get on the hill to experience building a trail. The result is an amazing technical red run.

BikePark Wales re-opens to the public on 26th April, make sure to get down there and try this trail for yourself!
 
Enjoy,

Rob


Posted In:
Videos eMTB Riding Videos Rob Warner Vlogs


4 Comments

  • 4 1
 13 minutes of talk, 60 sec of actual riding. Eeeek...
  • 1 0
 Sounds like Rob Warner... talk about Rob Warner, give nods to the memers in your comments, maybe ride a little.
  • 1 0
 Excellent. Good video and nice trail.
  • 1 0
 in for the comments

Post a Comment



