Video: Rob Warner Takes Danny Hart on his First eMTB Ride & Trains with Adam Brayton & Elliott Heap

Mar 1, 2021
by Trail Creatives  

Rob Warner headed up north to meet up with some of the UK's biggest names in Mountain Biking. Kicking off with a gym session with EWS Pro Elliott Heap, DH legend Adam Brayton and 2-time DH world Champ Danny Hart got down to business. After teaching the boys a lesson in the gym, Rob headed out into the wet and wild hills of the lakes for Danny's first-ever E-Bike ride.

They couldn't have asked for wetter weather but it was some of the best riding Rob had done in a long time nonetheless.

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Riding Videos Adam Brayton Danny Hart Elliott Heap Rob Warner Vlogs


7 Comments

  • 8 2
 Only here to see all the holier than thou thalt shalt not ride as a professional in covid times comments.
  • 5 0
 Hart with a battery = pacemaker?
  • 2 0
 Iron Man?
  • 2 0
 its a cube aswell
  • 1 0
 Self appointed internet Covid police, and the anti-ebike crowd are gonna have a field day in these comments.
  • 1 0
 @mtb-scotland comments are incoming, brace yourselves .
  • 2 4
 Really wondering why we see so much ebike content on a mountain biking website. Maybe "Pinkebike"?

