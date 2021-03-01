Video: Rob Warner Takes Danny Hart on his First eMTB Ride & Trains with Adam Brayton & Elliott Heap

Rob Warner headed up north to meet up with some of the UK's biggest names in Mountain Biking. Kicking off with a gym session with EWS Pro Elliott Heap, DH legend Adam Brayton and 2-time DH world Champ Danny Hart got down to business. After teaching the boys a lesson in the gym, Rob headed out into the wet and wild hills of the lakes for Danny's first-ever E-Bike ride.They couldn't have asked for wetter weather but it was some of the best riding Rob had done in a long time nonetheless.