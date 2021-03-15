Video: Rob Warner Takes Olly Wilkins for a Scenic Shred & Shares Some Historical Facts

Mar 14, 2021
by Trail Creatives  


bigquotesOlly and I have been chatting about going out riding for a while now, and since he's broken his ankle, we decided that this trip would be more of an old school mountain bike epic than your typical shred around the local.

With jumps and berms out of the question, we opted for something altogether different by heading south to the the Isle of Purbeck, in Dorset. We were rewarded with some big views, a big castle and a chippy. As a man who knows a thing or two about history, it only seemed right that I taught Olly a thing or two along the way.

As usual, only I came prepared for the trailside mishaps, however this time it may not have exactly gone to plan...

Enjoy,

Rob


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Olly Wilkins Rob Warner Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
154841 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
68976 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
63626 views
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
63144 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
62031 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
55913 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
44034 views
YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges
41448 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Camped here for 3 weeks this year, some good old school XC. The drop down from the ridge to Corfe Castle is a lot of fun though.
  • 1 0
 First?
  • 1 0
 Second

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007470
Mobile Version of Website