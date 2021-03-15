Video: Rob Warner Takes Olly Wilkins for a Scenic Shred & Shares Some Historical Facts

Olly and I have been chatting about going out riding for a while now, and since he's broken his ankle, we decided that this trip would be more of an old school mountain bike epic than your typical shred around the local.



With jumps and berms out of the question, we opted for something altogether different by heading south to the the Isle of Purbeck, in Dorset. We were rewarded with some big views, a big castle and a chippy. As a man who knows a thing or two about history, it only seemed right that I taught Olly a thing or two along the way.



As usual, only I came prepared for the trailside mishaps, however this time it may not have exactly gone to plan...



Enjoy,



Rob