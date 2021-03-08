Video: Rob Warner Tries to Rebuild his 1996 World Cup Winning Bike

Mar 8, 2021
by Trail Creatives  

bigquotesI've never been a huge fan of keeping old bikes, but I knew if I was ever going to do a retro bike build, it had to be a good one.

Some say it was the most iconic moment in the history of mountain biking, a pivotal moment for the sport. Of course, i'm talking about my iconic World Cup victory in Kaprun, 1996.

Watch as I delve into my dad's museum to find my world cup winning Giant ATX990 frame and start to plan how i'm going to take on the ultimate retro bike build.

Can I even find all the parts to complete this build? I still don't know the answer to that! Make sure to subscribe to find out as we'll keep them coming until she's done. 

Enjoy,

Rob


Posted In:
Videos Rob Warner Vlogs


74 Comments

  • 46 0
 I was there racing and if remember correctly, there was an afterparty with a longhaired drunken mess leaning on a shed and I told my friends: "jep, thats the winner."
  • 3 0
 Fabien Barel inspired name?
  • 3 0
 @ReformedRoadie: u got the meme
  • 19 0
 Love this shit because I'm old... and because Rob is awesome..... and because.... it actually make a point, although it was not the point the video wanted to make.

I have an old (~16yo) steel custom 29er hardtail. It's always my 2nd favorite bike, after whatever squish I'm on now.
It's got 135mm rear, a non-tapered headtube, a 27.2 seatpost, and 2.3 inch tire clearance..... I know that the industry moves fast, but damn... I can barely pass the thing on to my kid as bike to ride to school w/o buying stupid expensive parts, or super crap parts..... Good luck Rob.

Also, here's a preemptive #OKBoomer.
  • 7 7
 I'm a not boomer who bought a 26'', straight steerer, 27.2mm seatpost bike in 2013. It's already almost impossible to find forks and tyres are getting harder each time I need them... I understand that the market must be fairly small, but given how many millions (billions?) of similar bikes must still be going around, it screams planned obsolescence to me...
  • 11 0
 Saved for years to afford a set of Chris King hubs. Within 6 months boost was announced and I keep my old hardtail in large part because those wheels still work on it.
  • 2 1
 Loads of cheap 26 stuff still. It's just at the actual level that mtb is at, it's performance driven so high end stuff keeps up with what's 'best'. If you want £2 tyres by the container load you'll still easily get them in 26.
  • 4 0
 @FatTonyNJ if it’s old and your 2nd favorite bike after whatever you ride now. It's you most favorite by far
  • 3 2
 @Rigidjunkie: There needs to be push-back on this - if standards constantly change there needs to be backwards compatibility, even if its just making old parts and adapters available. Its fair enough that a new bike is way better than my old bike, but that also doesnt mean I should be forced to upgrade just because I cant find parts anymore...
  • 4 1
 @JPones: I have a hard time understanding this argument. MTB's had one hub size for a couple decades, then DH hubs were introduced, then boost. Now we are sitting with boost and the DH hub standard. That is not constant change, that is glacial pace change. There was talk about needing to widen the rear hub starting back in '93 or something and it finally happened over 20 years later for bikes that were not DH or Freeride type bikes. It definitely sucks if you save up and buy your dream part and then replace your frame right afterward which has new standards, but I don't think that is the industry's fault.
  • 3 2
 @JPones: I can only imagine how upset you are that your spare parts from your new car don't work on the car you owned just a couple years ago. Imagine getting upset the wheels from your Mustang won't fit on your Camry.
  • 2 1
 @insertfunusername: With regards to that one particular example, perhaps. There is no question that standardisation and longevity have always been issues in the industry, regardless of whether you think the time frame is reasonable or not. There are few other sports where parts become non-existent a decade later or are otherwise non-compatible within a matter of years. Lets not pretend for a second that this isnt as much about planned obsolescence as it is development. And here's a bet: anyone who thinks the situation is just fine are also the new bike every second season or so crowd. The amount of waste in this industry is insane.
  • 5 0
 @JSTootell: yeah that analogy almost works...keep trying tho
  • 1 2
 @JPones: I can still get any part for my 1994 fat chance, and my 1987 Eddy Merckx, it would be kinda annoying if the Simplex derailleur on my 76 Peugeot went bad(totally different mount than the standard derailleur), but that is the only part I can think of on any of my bikes that would be very hard to source.

The only annoying parts that I can think of were all the bb sizes that existed up through the 90's with different spindle lengths and bearing spacing, even taper angle on the spindles and threading into the bb shell, that was super annoying, but luckily went away once 2 piece cranks became the norm.

Sure there are a bunch of brake pad shapes now, but that is the only weird part that I can think of on bikes at the moment, where a common wear part needs a specific replacement and there are several dozen shapes, but that is why I stick with common brakes and always have an extra set around.

What part have you found is no longer available for a fairly recent bike?
  • 1 1
 @insertfunusername: Good points - I like a man who actually has something to say. TBH my biggest issue at the moment is the switch to tapered head tubes, making it hard to keep an old DJ frame fresh. Similar issue is with the switch to thru axles rather than QRs - sure plenty of QR hubs out there but less and less specialist (ie DJ) ones. BBs are probably the worst offender. Now obvs there is no adapter which could allow my straight head tube 2011 DJ bike to accept a tapered 2021 fork, but it still sucks. I would like to see a world where you spend +5k on a bike and its not redundant in just a few years. For example if it was standard for bikes to come with replaceable dropouts, it would be much easier to upgrade, say axles.
  • 3 0
 @insertfunusername: A decent straight steerer fork.
Most of the used forks are pretty clapped out and there aren't a whole lot of options for new.
  • 2 0
 @insertfunusername: actually, it was square taper until about ‘97 when octalink came out but wasn’t very popular till 2000’s and wasn’t around long. Then we had isis bb standard, powerspline and that was it for internal bearing bb. Then external (2-piece) came out and we had hollow tech 2 (24mm), gxp (24/25mm), and powertorque (25mm spindle) and now they make a 30mm external bearing bb.

Now.. now we have bb30, bb90 and bb95, bb86 and bb92, bb30a and bb30-83, pf30 as well as some frames still using threaded bb/external bearings. Oh and also specialized’s narrower version of bb30, the osbb. At least 3 shell diameters like 1mm apart.. what is the point of that? To be proprietary and sell more crap. We now have 4-5 rear axle standards, 3 front. Many people are forced into buying parts due to lack of compatibility, much moreso than the past. And it turns people off the sport, cool, smart people that don’t want to blow $ every season. This is definitely consumerism, if you can’t see it you’re in denial imo. Yeah I’m glad we don’t ride 90’s bikes anymore but it really shouldn’t be impossible for a small bike shop to stock the necessary assortment of tires, tubes, brake pads, etc like it currently is.
  • 19 0
 It's like watching ADHD
  • 21 6
 warner eating only the finest the haute cuisine of small britain has to offer
  • 4 0
 Bit harsh, at least compared to the Leberkässemmel there is a nice variety of textures with the crispy crunch and the ingredients can be identified on the packet.
  • 1 0
 @Riggbeck: depends on who made the lkw and if it comes with abs
  • 19 1
 You sore losers really are the wurst...
  • 2 0
 @Sethimus: maybe they were blended animal and wholegrain mustard crisps?
  • 29 0
 A German walks into a tasting room and orders a white wine.

Server: Dry?

German: No just one.
  • 13 1
 I didn't know that Rob Warner ever won something, except my respect for being the funniest and rudest mtb commentator!!!
  • 5 1
 those two things aren't mutually exclusive! In fact, they tend to be intrinsically connected.
  • 8 0
 Rob is correct. Kastan made many of high end, one-off type bikes 'back in the day'. Linn Kastan is actually the founder of Redline BMX bikes. Now owned by Seattle Bike Supply. Apologies for the nerd out there. Big Grin
  • 10 0
 Recipe for the sandwich?!
  • 7 0
 Love that he complains about boils growing on his nose when he is eating a crisp sandwich for lunch...
  • 4 0
 @curtaincarot bread, butter, crisps.
  • 3 0
 hits dial, then takes monster bite...
  • 2 0
 @excavator666: Oh yeh, with some cheese yum yum
  • 1 1
 Not crisps. CHIPS!
  • 4 0
 In case you haven’t seen his Wikipedia page, “According to Warner, in a video streamed to Pinkbike on 2 June 2014 titled The Lost Rob Warner Story, he actually won the Kaprun World Cup with an STI he picked up in Les Gets a week before” Big Grin
  • 5 0
 How is his Subaru relevant to winning or not?
  • 4 0
 Would prefer to see an ATX 1 rebuild, the version with the RST XXLs. Getting the 990 right will be a bit of a challenge, particularly finding a '96 Z1
  • 3 0
 RST High fives mate, I think I have a set kicking around somewhere in the garage.
My dad and I got bidding on a retro and awesome condition ATX 1dh a bit back on eBay, we dropped off around £750 and it was still climbing! I’d love to have a blast of one still!!
  • 5 0
 If Trainspotting was a documentary...
  • 7 0
 Chainspotting
  • 3 0
 In case anyone hasn’t seen it, here’s Chainspotting youtu.be/L_A2exFmvn0
  • 1 0
 I was racing at Porc n Robs brother Rich was with when he called home n found out the news Rob had won. A few weeks later the footage was on Eurosport n yes it rained but rob still rode in the wet same as the rest n took the win a first for A UK rider
  • 1 0
 F'n Rob, the stupid Alexa in my house started babbling because it heard him on this video asking it a question. By, the way. it had no idea who he is. Still a legend though!!!!
  • 4 0
 Don´t look at the time!
  • 2 0
 Robs channel is great, he is such a funny bloke. Nice to see him slightly unredbull sanitised !
  • 1 0
 Pre-2000 bikes qualifies for the Vintage MTB Festival vintagemtb.org Rebuilding a 1995 Marin Eldridge Grade atm with blue chainrings...
  • 3 0
 Red spring though
  • 2 0
 HA! Good shit that was...
  • 2 0
 How many of you went to test the egg theory after watching this??
  • 1 0
 I've done it before. Must have better grip strength than Warner because for me it ended up with an eggsplosion! It's hard, but not impossible.
  • 2 0
 His YouTube channel is absolute gold. Effing love it.
  • 1 0
 Once it's built, send it on a modern course. Or get a young'un to do it. #progression
  • 2 0
 Retro mountain bikes are so cool. I wish they rode as good as they looked
  • 2 0
 Giver a call : www.secondspincycles.com
  • 1 0
 Geez Rob didn't your mum tell you not to talk on the phone with your mouth full of chip sandwiches?!
  • 1 0
 Those fucking basecamps cut my Achilles heal in half bastard!
  • 2 1
 End of thé vidéo , still just a frame. Fail
  • 1 0
 Biggest challenge is not trying to build it, but trying to ride it.
  • 1 1
 I don't care about your zit Rob, tell me about your history and about the bike.
Btw are you living with your parents?
  • 1 0
 Seems Rob would agree!
  • 1 0
 funny.... :-)
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



