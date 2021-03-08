Video: Rob Warner Tries to Rebuild his 1996 World Cup Winning Bike
Mar 8, 2021
by Trail Creatives
|I've never been a huge fan of keeping old bikes, but I knew if I was ever going to do a retro bike build, it had to be a good one.
Some say it was the most iconic moment in the history of mountain biking, a pivotal moment for the sport. Of course, i'm talking about my iconic World Cup victory in Kaprun, 1996.
Watch as I delve into my dad's museum to find my world cup winning Giant ATX990 frame and start to plan how i'm going to take on the ultimate retro bike build.
Can I even find all the parts to complete this build? I still don't know the answer to that! Make sure to subscribe to find out as we'll keep them coming until she's done.
Enjoy,
Rob
I have an old (~16yo) steel custom 29er hardtail. It's always my 2nd favorite bike, after whatever squish I'm on now.
It's got 135mm rear, a non-tapered headtube, a 27.2 seatpost, and 2.3 inch tire clearance..... I know that the industry moves fast, but damn... I can barely pass the thing on to my kid as bike to ride to school w/o buying stupid expensive parts, or super crap parts..... Good luck Rob.
Also, here's a preemptive #OKBoomer.
The only annoying parts that I can think of were all the bb sizes that existed up through the 90's with different spindle lengths and bearing spacing, even taper angle on the spindles and threading into the bb shell, that was super annoying, but luckily went away once 2 piece cranks became the norm.
Sure there are a bunch of brake pad shapes now, but that is the only weird part that I can think of on bikes at the moment, where a common wear part needs a specific replacement and there are several dozen shapes, but that is why I stick with common brakes and always have an extra set around.
What part have you found is no longer available for a fairly recent bike?
Most of the used forks are pretty clapped out and there aren't a whole lot of options for new.
Now.. now we have bb30, bb90 and bb95, bb86 and bb92, bb30a and bb30-83, pf30 as well as some frames still using threaded bb/external bearings. Oh and also specialized’s narrower version of bb30, the osbb. At least 3 shell diameters like 1mm apart.. what is the point of that? To be proprietary and sell more crap. We now have 4-5 rear axle standards, 3 front. Many people are forced into buying parts due to lack of compatibility, much moreso than the past. And it turns people off the sport, cool, smart people that don’t want to blow $ every season. This is definitely consumerism, if you can’t see it you’re in denial imo. Yeah I’m glad we don’t ride 90’s bikes anymore but it really shouldn’t be impossible for a small bike shop to stock the necessary assortment of tires, tubes, brake pads, etc like it currently is.
Server: Dry?
German: No just one.
My dad and I got bidding on a retro and awesome condition ATX 1dh a bit back on eBay, we dropped off around £750 and it was still climbing! I’d love to have a blast of one still!!
