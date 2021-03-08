Video: Rob Warner Tries to Rebuild his 1996 World Cup Winning Bike

I've never been a huge fan of keeping old bikes, but I knew if I was ever going to do a retro bike build, it had to be a good one.



Some say it was the most iconic moment in the history of mountain biking, a pivotal moment for the sport. Of course, i'm talking about my iconic World Cup victory in Kaprun, 1996.



Watch as I delve into my dad's museum to find my world cup winning Giant ATX990 frame and start to plan how i'm going to take on the ultimate retro bike build.



Can I even find all the parts to complete this build? I still don't know the answer to that! Make sure to subscribe to find out as we'll keep them coming until she's done.



Enjoy,



Rob