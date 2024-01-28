Video: Rob Warner Tries to Return to World Cups in "The Way Back"

bigquotesIn September 2022 Rob Warner signed off on the Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup. It had been his life for nearly 3 decades.

After a turbulent racing career he transitioned into being the sports commentator.

Raw and unsolicited it was the beginning of a new era of broadcasting. Through his unmatchable knowledge, enthusiasm and love of downhill he became the voice of mountain biking.

Fourteen blissful years followed, the sport growing almost as quickly as Warner’s ego before at the end of 2022 the unthinkable happened.

Robert Warner was no longer ‘The Voice’.

To say he took it badly is an understatement. He no longer knew who he was, or why he even existed. There was only one way through it. To go to rock bottom and start again.

In this candid documentary Canadian film-maker Nick Van Berkel has access all areas documenting Rob as he’s never been seen before. From his most vulnerable to the start of him fighting back, this is a film sure to leave a tear in your eye.

Can he find

’The Way Back?’

Thankyou to Giant Bicycles for letting me make this film and to the awesome Nick Van Berkel for bringing an idea to lifeRob Warner


 I’d pay $250 for a personal happy birthday recording from Mr Warner, but you gotta ask me how I sit down with balls that big







