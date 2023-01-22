Watch
Video: Rob Warner's 1995 Race Against a Rally Car
Jan 22, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
3 Comments
Jump back to 1995 as Rob Warner races a rally car for ITV's 'You Bet!' Rob has also shared some more retro classics with his feature on MTV Sports.
Videos
Rob Warner
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
endurojeff29hk852
(21 mins ago)
"hold my beer" moment , ahahaaa
[Reply]
1
0
rossco2210
(19 mins ago)
So did Rob and Jet swap hair care techniques or what?
[Reply]
1
0
watchtower
(13 mins ago)
Suspension = 3 inches of hideous movement.
[Reply]
