Video: Rob Warner's 1995 Race Against a Rally Car

Jan 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Jump back to 1995 as Rob Warner races a rally car for ITV's 'You Bet!' Rob has also shared some more retro classics with his feature on MTV Sports.



3 Comments

  • 1 0
 "hold my beer" moment , ahahaaa
  • 1 0
 So did Rob and Jet swap hair care techniques or what?
  • 1 0
 Suspension = 3 inches of hideous movement.





