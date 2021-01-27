Video: Rob Warner's Best Moments on a UK Road Trip with Ben Deakin, Theo Erlangsen & Joel Anderson

Jan 27, 2021
by melonoptics  


Whilst we twiddle our thumbs in anticipation of a post lockdown existence, we've been back to the cutting room floor to bring you more from last year's UK tour, and this time it's the best bits from the ever characterful Rob Warner.

WARNING the swear canon is fully engaged here!

Once you've checked this one out scroll past the images to see what Rob has just dropped on the world.






Stop press! Rob Warner just joined You Tube! Can the internet can handle this? Who knows, but we can't wait to see it try - make sure you give him a follow for what will undoubtedly be pure Warner gold.


https://melonoptics.com/

Posted In:
Videos Ben Deakin Joel Anderson Rob Warner Theo Erlangesen


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Uhhh, Rob Warner’s road trip highlights...is this safe for work?
  • 1 0
 I fear not. Maybe it should have some form of parental warning

Post a Comment



