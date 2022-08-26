Watch
Video: Rob Warner's Course Preview for the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
Aug 26, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Check out the Shimano XCO Course Preview with Rob Warner for the 2022 UCI MTB World Championships in Les Gets, France.
—
UCI
eMTB
Racing and Events
Videos
Rob Warner
Les Gets Xc World Champs 2022
World Championships
XC Racing
Score
Time
1
0
Daddybear
(25 mins ago)
For those you know better than me about cross country racing : is this the hardest track of the year? because after been there to check the course and try to ride a bit it s f*cking hard...
[Reply]
3
0
teamdoa
(47 mins ago)
Haha, Rob struggling on E-Bike.
[Reply]
1
0
Jordmackay
(33 mins ago)
Would rather kill masel than do this trail. The 4cross track is hard enough on the hands on a super enduro never mind a XC bike
[Reply]
1
1
singlespeedman
(21 mins ago)
why e-bike?? You will be remembered struggling on an e-bike...
[Reply]
