Video: Rob Warner's Course Preview for the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022

Aug 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCheck out the Shimano XCO Course Preview with Rob Warner for the 2022 UCI MTB World Championships in Les Gets, France. UCI


Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Videos Rob Warner Les Gets Xc World Champs 2022 World Championships XC Racing


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119045 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
88696 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
73600 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
72485 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
59760 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
53704 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
47449 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Even More Mega
45694 views

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 For those you know better than me about cross country racing : is this the hardest track of the year? because after been there to check the course and try to ride a bit it s f*cking hard...
  • 3 0
 Haha, Rob struggling on E-Bike.
  • 1 0
 Would rather kill masel than do this trail. The 4cross track is hard enough on the hands on a super enduro never mind a XC bike
  • 1 1
 why e-bike?? You will be remembered struggling on an e-bike...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008812
Mobile Version of Website