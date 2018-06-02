VIDEOS

Video: Rob Warner's Gondola Talk - Fort William World Cup Downhill 2018

Jun 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Fort William, Scotland – broadcast live on Red Bull TV from 12.30pm BST (11.30am UTC) on June 3.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Spotted: New Santa Cruz V10?
77343 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
72526 views
Review: Ibis Ripmo
57962 views
Santa Cruz's New V10 - Fort William World Cup DH 2018
53171 views
Greg Minnaar Out of Fort William with Fractured Right Arm
52162 views
Tech Randoms - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
51536 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
42433 views
Video: Sam Hill Rides the New Lyrik
41488 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Best chairlift chat ever!
  • + 1
 They're just scooting around what we actually want to see... claudio
  • + 1
 My word... She's perfect.
  • + 1
 Go tracey!!
  • + 1
 cool vid

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023957
Mobile Version of Website