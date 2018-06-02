Pinkbike.com
Video: Rob Warner's Gondola Talk - Fort William World Cup Downhill 2018
Jun 2, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Fort William, Scotland –
broadcast live on Red Bull TV
from 12.30pm BST (11.30am UTC) on June 3.
MENTIONS: @redbullbike
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Vudu74
(17 mins ago)
Best chairlift chat ever!
[Reply]
+ 1
Chingus-Dude
(21 mins ago)
They're just scooting around what we actually want to see... claudio
[Reply]
+ 1
TrinityTest
(28 mins ago)
My word... She's perfect.
[Reply]
+ 1
andydhteam
(8 mins ago)
Go tracey!!
[Reply]
+ 1
SeanC1
(38 mins ago)
cool vid
[Reply]
