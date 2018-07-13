Pinkbike.com
Video: Rob Warner's Gondola Talk With Luca Shaw - Vallnord World Cup DH 2018
Jul 13, 2018
by
Sarah Moore
Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Vallnord, Andorra –
broadcast live on Red Bull TV
on Saturday, July 14.
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 24
troyleedesigns
Plus
(2 hours ago)
As a long time partner of Luca's, just want to say what a pleasure it is working with him, developing products with him and watching him race his bike-Thanks Rob and RedBull for this gondola chat series, good to watch and best of Luck to Luca tomm!! (devil horn emoji).
[Reply]
+ 2
Lotusoperandi
(1 hours ago)
What's amazing to me is the Syndicate's ability to see such potential talent and make a move to pick up someone like Shaw. What I would like to know is who made that decision and what was it they could see in Luca that made them make a move on him to pick him up? It's got to be a stressful job looking at talent and trying to forecast who is going to be that next Minnaar or Gwin etc. And it's not always obvious even when you think it is (look at Finn Iles as an example, though he could flip the switch at any moment). Whoever made that decision to pick up Luca deserves a massive raise.
[Reply]
+ 7
troyleedesigns
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Don't want to speak for Luca or the Syndicate, but...When we (SRAM and TLD) started the SRAM TLD RACE TEAM, which had Luca and his brother Walker, one of our fundamental theories was to let the riders choose the bike THEY thought was the best. In the last year we had the boys, Luca chose the Santa Cruz V10 and Walker a Trek.
The Santa Cruz bikes just worked well for Luca and he got to know Rob and the team a bit through the SRAM TLD program, and the rest is history....i'd say it was surely a Syndicate 'team effort' but all roads lead back to Roskopp.
Cheers-Stikman
[Reply]
+ 1
Lotusoperandi
(53 mins ago)
@troyleedesigns
: Thanks! That's the kind of insight I was looking for.
[Reply]
+ 1
Satanslittlehelper
(43 mins ago)
He's been the second fastest american since the moment he went pro. So, maybe they noticed that.
[Reply]
+ 1
Milko3D
(13 mins ago)
@troyleedesigns
: Ha, interesting, that sounds like a fairly unconventional way to pair up teams and riders. Nice to see it works.
@Lotusoperandi
Martin Whiteley talks a bit about that (among other interesting things) on Lee Trumpore's The Inside Line podcast if you're curious.
[Reply]
+ 2
nozes
(1 hours ago)
I think tomorrow is going to be Luca's day, and he surely deserves it.
Where is his brother,btw?
[Reply]
+ 1
Adamrideshisbike
(2 hours ago)
So many beauties coming up this year. Love the laid-back humility/confidence. Looking forward to seeing Luca on the top step.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(2 hours ago)
He's got that laidback demeanor and speaking style - kinda like the Gwinner. Win one for us Fantasy Team losers, kid!!
[Reply]
+ 2
shrockie
(2 hours ago)
His day is coming! Go Luca!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lotusoperandi
(2 hours ago)
Such a cool dude. Come on Luca! Make it happen tomorrow!
[Reply]
+ 1
diesel84
(2 hours ago)
Keep having fun Luca! Rock it.
[Reply]
+ 0
Slapnutz
(43 mins ago)
Y’all wish you was from Nort Dukota!!
[Reply]
+ 1
martin737
(1 hours ago)
Luca is great!
[Reply]
- 10
cmkneeland
(1 hours ago)
Ask him how he thinks he'd place without the cheater wheels.
[Reply]
+ 4
Lotusoperandi
(1 hours ago)
Buh bye
[Reply]
- 2
cmkneeland
(1 hours ago)
I figured there'd be some bitch-wheel fans butthurt by that.
[Reply]
+ 2
Lotusoperandi
(54 mins ago)
@cmkneeland
: Wow, you're on a real tear aren't you there tiger! But just know sweetie, as far as keyboard warriors go, you really, really suck at it.
[Reply]
