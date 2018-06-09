VIDEOS

Video: Rob Warner's Gondola Talk With Vali Höll - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

Jun 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch this weekend's Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup in Leogang, Austria – broadcast live on Red Bull TV from 11.30pm BST (10.30am UTC) on June 10.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


 Such a Badass and Nice too...watch out ladies this girl is onit.
