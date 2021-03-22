Video: Rob Warner's Painful & Hilarious First Non eMTB Ride in Over a Year
Mar 22, 2021
by Trail Creatives
|After a quick stop at Pembree for pedals and a beard touch up, we headed to the Queen Elizabeth Country Park to see if mountain bikes without engines were as bad as I remember.
Watch as I ride a lap unassisted on the Vitus Sommet and push myself to the physical limit for your viewing pleasure.
Enjoy,
Rob
13 Comments
"Rob Warner shouts at ducks..." is perilously close to "Old man shouts at cloud".
