Video: Rob Warner's Painful & Hilarious First Non eMTB Ride in Over a Year

Mar 22, 2021
by Trail Creatives  

bigquotesAfter a quick stop at Pembree for pedals and a beard touch up, we headed to the Queen Elizabeth Country Park to see if mountain bikes without engines were as bad as I remember.

Watch as I ride a lap unassisted on the Vitus Sommet and push myself to the physical limit for your viewing pleasure.

Enjoy,

Rob


13 Comments

  • 17 0
 Wow, Akward... Is there really no better content to share Pinkbike ??
  • 1 0
 Anyone else longing for the 1 minute slow-mo-put-on-helmet intro sections? Fwiw, the riding seems to start at 7:50 here.
  • 9 0
 20 minutes of ramblings and adverts. Think Rob has lost it.
  • 1 0
 Quantity not quality is what pays the bills these days.
  • 8 0
 it is getting weird......
  • 5 0
 This is sad
  • 1 0
 You're not really selling it to me with that promo Pinkbike.
"Rob Warner shouts at ducks..." is perilously close to "Old man shouts at cloud".
  • 1 0
 Well done Rob! But you’re not supposed to be able to talk and pedal at the same time.
  • 2 0
 Aka sales patter
  • 2 0
 Where's the bit where he goes over the shark? Edited out?
  • 1 0
 Not sure what you mean? He didn't crash on this trip.
  • 1 0
 @trailcreativesmtb: but did he jump?
  • 1 0
 Guess he needs to see his doctor for another 365-day e-bike prescription.

