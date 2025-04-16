Video: Rob Warner’s Retro Race Pits Him Against Himself Aboard 5 Generations of DH Bikes

What happens when you put Rob Warner against the clock on five generations of Giant downhill bikes?
From the iconic 1996 ATX 990, which propelled Rob to become the first British rider to win a Downhill World Cup, to the cutting-edge Glory Advanced, a modern race machine designed for ultimate performance.
Well, after seeing the first run when he's wearing tight spandex you get a better idea....
Giant Glory 2007 .. bought the frame and assembled it choosing the components that I liked the most.
Now I would gladly buy a Glory again but used ... I no longer want to spend a lot of money on mountain bikes (unjustified prices). @giantbicycles was renowned for its excellent price-quality ratio but has lost this characteristic over time.
