Video: Rob Warner’s Retro Race Pits Him Against Himself Aboard 5 Generations of DH Bikes

Apr 16, 2025
by Giant Bicycles  

What happens when you put Rob Warner against the clock on five generations of Giant downhill bikes?

From the iconic 1996 ATX 990, which propelled Rob to become the first British rider to win a Downhill World Cup, to the cutting-edge Glory Advanced, a modern race machine designed for ultimate performance.

Which one goes fastest? Tune in to find out!

Video and editing by: Flight Dispatch Film and Jack Mather
Retro bikes provided by: Joe's Bikes

54 Comments
  • 1632
 This guy would make a great world cup announcer! @redbull look into it
  • 363
 Don't you mean Warner Brothers? I think redbull knows.
  • 360
 @mammal: Do you think Warner brothers didn't want him because they always considered Rob the black sheep of the brothers?
  • 170
 @William42: I heard the Mario Bros were a man down due to a recent indiscretion prompted by the US healthcare system. Maybe a transfer could be arranged.
  • 61
 warn-a-brother
  • 320
 Just when you couldn't like Rob any more this comes out.
  • 160
 I had those Warner bear trap pedals and they were no joke, came off and cut my Achilles tendon in two. Looked sick though
  • 121
 Wait a minute...Rob Warner won a world cup?
  • 360
 Widely regarded as the most important, competitive, and iconic race in mountain biking history, the sheer grandiosity of Kaprun '96 renders all other world cup race results effectively meaningless. It was, incidentally, won by a humble (but peerlessly athletic) young Bobby W. from the UK.
  • 150
 @n734535: Few dare dispute the fact that it was the UK's finest sporting moment.
  • 161
 @suspended-flesh: at least Rob only used recreational drugs in his World Cup win unlinks the roadies……
  • 60
 May or may not have been HEAVILY influenced when the rain came down that day.
  • 50
 With an STD and everything (if Wikipedia is to be believed...)
  • 10
 @korev: Super Tight Diaper? (As demonstrated in this video?)
  • 70
 "How does he ride with balls that big?"
Well, after seeing the first run when he's wearing tight spandex you get a better idea....
  • 50
 I had 2 of them ! Giant ATX One DH, in December 1999 I was the only one to have it in Italy because it was not imported by the distributor at the time. To be honest I have owned 8 Giants from 1997 to today.
Giant Glory 2007 .. bought the frame and assembled it choosing the components that I liked the most.
Now I would gladly buy a Glory again but used ... I no longer want to spend a lot of money on mountain bikes (unjustified prices). @giantbicycles was renowned for its excellent price-quality ratio but has lost this characteristic over time.
  • 60
 Peaty found that modern 29" DH bikes can be almost 5 seconds faster than the old 26" DH bikes: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lybZaKLw1U
  • 30
 Those Hope brakes from the mid 90s had a little dial on top of the lever that you had to keep unscrewing as your brakes heated up. If you didn't unscrew them fast enough your brakes would lockup! My first Yeti Lawwill Straight Six had them. They were a real struggle on longer and steeper tracks. Impressed Rob made it to the bottom!
  • 50
 Why do I get the feeling, that Rob is reminiscing so much just to avoid tor ride the ATX990 and ATX 1 down the track
  • 20
 With such old materials there is a possibility that the frame will break
  • 20
 Wow, my Cannondale BOE DS bike at the time of his 990 was also sporting the AC guide and Mr Crud tensioner! Though I had Magura rims brakes so they definitely stopped (read full on or nothing). This is awesome to see the bike's technology change.
  • 50
 For most men, the left testy is larger than the right. For Rob Warner, each one is larger than the other.
  • 40
 It's so novel and fun to listen to that iconic voice commentating *his own run* from the bike.
  • 40
 Wow. The noise of these bikes is ridiculous. Sounds like they're about to explode.
  • 40
 That was fantastic.
  • 20
 Here to say just that!
  • 20
 Seeing the improvement over the years is amazing. Loving the retro bike reviews!
  • 20
 loving this , bring on more brands doing the same. Retro is all I can afford.
  • 20
 The 1st Gen Glory was an amazing bike at the time. Personally I preferred it to the 2nd Gen one.
  • 10
 Great stuff! And if you ever get the chance to call into Joes bikes I highly recommend it, so much cool retro gear there and Joe’s an absolute diamond
  • 10
 This video is an important part of history. It shows how far we have come. I now wish to see a similar one with Greg Minaar and the legend Nicolas Vouilloz.
  • 20
 Great memories from these old Giant bikes.
  • 10
 So awesome. Had an ATX 970 back in the day. Holy crap, what a POS that thing was looking back. Nice work Warner.
  • 10
 I thought it was the sickest bike. Made even better by BETD 5.5" shock links. Shame both chain stays lasted about a month after that particular mod.
  • 20
 @BenPea: I had 5 inch links made my CTR (Crash Test Research ) in Australia. Shock mount on the top tube cracked. Sent off to Giant Australia. Someone proceeded to weld up the damage and paint the repaired spot red. Looked like a hack job on the yellow / blue frame.
  • 10
 @fruitcake: long story short, those links were fatal! My stays had already been rewelded once, so I gave up on it after that. It took 6 years to die though. There were way worse places to go for a first FS bike in the 90s.
  • 10
 I heard Chuck Norris was the only man brave enough to beat Rob in Kaprun in 96
  • 11
 What an awesome Video. Rob is a treasure. He'd be great at commenting World Cups! Maybe Chris Ball can say something about why he wasn't wanted by WBD? Chris?
  • 20
 Sick!
  • 13
 The 2024 is the only one that comes close to fitting him, so no surprises. I had an ATX 970 in M and it was just right size wise. On a twisty course I would be faster on that than on Rob's current monster. Fun vid though.
  • 10
 "..you need to retire again" LOLOLOLOL
  • 10
 That difference is enormous.
  • 20
 Don’t skip leg day
  • 20
 Brilliant
  • 10
 Wow, that custom Giant Glory Advanced '308' you recently sold was amazing, Champ!!! Someone is stoked!
  • 10
 D321 rims are still relevant today, if a person were running 26" wheels
  • 10
 I had a Hope BigUn on my VP Free.
  • 10
 Don't know about everyone else but I really fancy a new giant dh bike : )
  • 10
 I spotted Mike Levy at 19:27. Or maybe his father.
  • 10
 Total joy to watch!
  • 11
 Can we just get loads more of Warner please?
  • 25
 When the ego is much bigger than the things you do.
  • 30
 This and the 3h26' of his Gipsy Tales Podcast interview... I'll Never got tired of listening to the Big Man..







