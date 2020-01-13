Video: Rob Welch Finds Speed and Style on his Local Trails

Jan 12, 2020
by Noah Rusbridge  
Rob Welch - Dead Squirell

by noahr2011
Rob Welch shreds an insane flow trail he built at his local.

Video - @blp_mtb
Rider - @robwelchmtb
Music - Shutdown by Slaves (Skepta cover)

 savage!! love watching Rob! lit!

