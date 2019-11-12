Video: Rob Welch Throwing Tricks and Taking Out Filmers in the Portes du Soleil

Nov 12, 2019
by MTB BEDS  

We welcomed UK style master Rob Welch to Morzine in 2019 and expected some fireworks. He definitely delivered with some of the rowdiest riding we've seen around these parts for years!

Check out Rob slaying his Transition on the Reboul Line in Chatel and the steeps of Le Pleney.





Video Credit - @scott_windsor / @mtbbeds
Photo Credit - @tomhardman / @mtbbeds

Regions in Article
Portes du Soleil

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Rob Welch for Fest Series !!!

Post a Comment



