Video: Robin & Elin Wallner Ride the New Ibis Mojo 4 in 'All in the Family'

Jun 12, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThe word Mojo refers to a magic spell or charm, and - more broadly - a magical power. Since its introduction in 1994, the Mojo has delivered a wicked combination of fun and all-mountain prowess.

When Ibis was reborn in 2005, we conjured the first Mojo Carbon. The magic of the original trail bike returns with the Mojo V4. Up, down, sideways, and always in control. It’s not an illusion, it’s just a Mojo. Only better. And available now.

To showcase the newest iteration, we sent a bike to the Wallners. Robin is our EWS Team Captain. His partner Elin is a skills coach and mountain bike guide. In between taking care of their son, they've been fighting over who gets to ride the magical Mojo!

The entire video was filmed by Niklas Wallner, Robin's younger brother.Ibis Cycles


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Ibis Ibis Mojo Robin Wallner


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
132145 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
66865 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
66368 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
66115 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
63533 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
44624 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
38819 views
Bike Check: Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020
31412 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Damn, both Robin & Elin Wallner can sure ride. With the new frame geometry (+ great standover height), 27.5 wheels, super short chainstays, etc, this bike looks like a real "hoot" to ride. The new Mojo 4 would be so much fun if you like popping off everything you can find on the trail and I'm sure would put as big a smile on your face as any bike out there.

Gripes: I would like to see Ibis offer a build kit between the XT and super expensive AXS build and offer a choice for Sram brakes? Also would like to have seen Ibis design the bike to fit a DPX2 and still fit a full size water bottle.

If anyone is interested, here's some other videos by Jeff Kendall Weed on the new Mojo 4:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK-diA_8UPE

www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxYdLkuZkZ0

www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZNBwK5CN8Y
  • 2 0
 Ibis, thank you for being you!
  • 1 0
 that guy has a lot of style.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009409
Mobile Version of Website