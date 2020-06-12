Video: Robin & Elin Wallner Ride the New Ibis Mojo 4 in 'All in the Family'

The word Mojo refers to a magic spell or charm, and - more broadly - a magical power. Since its introduction in 1994, the Mojo has delivered a wicked combination of fun and all-mountain prowess.
When Ibis was reborn in 2005, we conjured the first Mojo Carbon. The magic of the original trail bike returns with the Mojo V4. Up, down, sideways, and always in control. It’s not an illusion, it’s just a Mojo. Only better. And available now.
To showcase the newest iteration, we sent a bike to the Wallners. Robin is our EWS Team Captain. His partner Elin is a skills coach and mountain bike guide. In between taking care of their son, they've been fighting over who gets to ride the magical Mojo!
The entire video was filmed by Niklas Wallner, Robin's younger brother.—Ibis Cycles
Gripes: I would like to see Ibis offer a build kit between the XT and super expensive AXS build and offer a choice for Sram brakes? Also would like to have seen Ibis design the bike to fit a DPX2 and still fit a full size water bottle.
If anyone is interested, here's some other videos by Jeff Kendall Weed on the new Mojo 4:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK-diA_8UPE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxYdLkuZkZ0
www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZNBwK5CN8Y
