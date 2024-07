Video: Robin Goomes on Rolling the Dice & Pursuing Freeride in 'Roots Run Deep'

After five years of service in the New Zealand Army, Robin Goomes was at a crossroads. She had to decide whether to continue her career as a heavy machinery operator or to make a massive bet on herself and pursue her dream of becoming a professional mountain biker. Robin had never competed outside of New Zealand, and it was rare for women to secure invites in a male-dominated sport. Despite these uncertainties and the ever-present risk of injury, she decided to roll the dice.Presented by: Yeti Cycles Featuring: Robin GoomesDirector/DP: Craig GrantProduction: Bag Carrier FilmsEdit: Craig GrantMotion GFX: Brent WalkerPost Sound: Ridgeline SoundAdditional Footage: Hunt Cinema