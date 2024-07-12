Powered by Outside

Video: Robin Goomes on Rolling the Dice & Pursuing Freeride in 'Roots Run Deep'

Jul 12, 2024
by Yeti Cycles  


After five years of service in the New Zealand Army, Robin Goomes was at a crossroads. She had to decide whether to continue her career as a heavy machinery operator or to make a massive bet on herself and pursue her dream of becoming a professional mountain biker. Robin had never competed outside of New Zealand, and it was rare for women to secure invites in a male-dominated sport. Despite these uncertainties and the ever-present risk of injury, she decided to roll the dice.


Presented by: Yeti Cycles
Featuring: Robin Goomes

Director/DP: Craig Grant
Production: Bag Carrier Films
Edit: Craig Grant
Motion GFX: Brent Walker
Post Sound: Ridgeline Sound
Additional Footage: Hunt Cinema

1 Comment
  • 2 0
 Such a ripper. Rampage is going to be insane.







