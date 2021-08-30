Video: Robin Goomes Throws Down at Audi Nines & Earns 'Ruler of the Week' Title

Aug 30, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Robin Goomes has burst onto the freeride scene after digging at Formation, becoming the first woman to backflip in a Crankworx competition, scoring an invite to Proving Grounds, and more. Now, she's been voted by the Audi Nines riders to be the Ruler of the week.

bigquotesRider-voted Ruler of the Week, Robin Goomes (NZL) was absolutely unstoppable. She stepped up to the plate and attacked the vast venue, stomping run after run on the entire course, including the Big Air kicker and the formidable 18m Freeride Line hip.Audi Nines


Videos Robin Goomes Audi Nines Audi Nines 2021 #PBWMN


6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Love the old school moto tricks! More nacs, cans, and heel clickers please!
  • 3 0
 stomping out some sick tricks there!
  • 2 0
 what a total crusher! great style too
  • 1 0
 First comment fist bump! Way to shred shredly lady! YIP!
  • 2 0
 so sick. hero
  • 1 0
 this girl rippppppsss

