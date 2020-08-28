Video: Robin Wallner, Bex Baroana, & Cole Lucas Reveal Bad Quarantine Habits in 'On the Spot'

On the spot! After months of quarantining at home, our Enduro World Series team is reunited! In this video, the team quizzes each other on what they've been doing with their time away from the race track.
Last week Robin Wallner, Cole Lucas, and Bex Beraona traveled from Sweden, New Zealand, and the UK respectively to La Thuile, Italy for some last minute testing. This week, they're in Zermatt, Switzerland for the first round of the 2020 EWS calendar.
All of the athletes self-quarantined prior to traveling to team camp. We've also booked extra accommodations for the team, to increase distancing. Keeping the athletes and employees safe is our highest priority.
.
The Ibis EWS Team is sponsored by Maxxis Tires, POC, Shimano, Bike Yoke, Fox Racing Shox, Lizard Skins, Fabric, Stages Cycling, Flaer, Honey Stinger, and Motion Instruments.
