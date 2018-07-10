VIDEOS

Video: Robin Wallner Chases The Red Gondola In Åre, Sweden

Jul 10, 2018
by Ibis Cycles  
Wallner Bros – Åre Video Challenge 2018

by AreBikeFestival
Views: 1,582    Faves: 13    Comments: 1


Robin Wallner honed his skills as an enduro rider in the Åre Bike Park in northern Sweden. Countless runs down the mountain have taken him to the top of the sport, with two podium finishes this year and 2nd in the overall rankings. This video, filmed and directed by his brother - Niklas Wallner, traces that history. It was made as their submission to the Åre Bike Festival video competition.

The Ibis Cycles Enduro Team is supported by: Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis, Fox, Shimano, LizardSkins, Joystick Components, OneUp Components, Feedback Sports, Muc-Off, Honey Stinger, The Athletic

Mentions: @ibiscycles


4 Comments

  • + 3
 Going there on Sunday, I may have to settle for catching every other gondola.
  • + 2
 I second that...killer riding man and awesome trails.
  • + 3
 Nice riding!
  • + 1
 Deadly!!!

