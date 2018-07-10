Video: Robin Wallner Chases The Red Gondola In Åre, Sweden

Robin Wallner honed his skills as an enduro rider in the Åre Bike Park in northern Sweden. Countless runs down the mountain have taken him to the top of the sport, with two podium finishes this year and 2nd in the overall rankings. This video, filmed and directed by his brother - Niklas Wallner, traces that history. It was made as their submission to the Åre Bike Festival video competition.The Ibis Cycles Enduro Team is supported by: Ibis Cycles, POC, Maxxis, Fox, Shimano, LizardSkins, Joystick Components, OneUp Components, Feedback Sports, Muc-Off, Honey Stinger, The Athletic
