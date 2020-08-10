Video: Robin Wallner Goes on a Family Ride in the Åre Bike Park

Aug 9, 2020
Wallner's World – Åre Video Challenge 2020

Last month's Åre Bike Festival had to resort to a digital version due the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the annual Åre Video Challenge went off pretty much like every other year, except for the award show being held online and all the riders were based in Sweden. The last thing not necessarily a massive problem since Sweden has an abundance of incredible bike talent from a number of different disciplines.

Robin Wallner, alongside his partner Elin Nilsson and their (now) two-year old son Ted took home the win with an edit shot by Robin's brother Niklas Wallner.

Ted Wallner sending it, sans parents.

The Gravity Logic built trail Cobra is the latest addition to the Are Bike Park in Sweden.

This drop was actually built by Remy Metailler and Oscar Harnstrom for the 2019 video contest, but both riders bailed out last minute. Robin Wallner decided to send it this year, stomping the steep, sideways, landing onto an old lift line.

Wallner going absolutely huge and showing that EWS riders for sure can jump in the process.



The other entries for the 2020 Åre Video Challenge
Team Lifehack – Åre Video Challenge 2020

by AreBikeFestival
SJU91 – Åre Video Challenge 2020

by AreBikeFestival
Lightning Thunder – Åre Video Challenge 2020

by AreBikeFestival
