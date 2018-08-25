VIDEOS

Video: Rob's Gondola Talk with David Vazquez

Aug 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


Must Read This Week
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
60055 views
Final Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
55503 views
First Look: Trek's New 2019 Remedy
49370 views
More Tech Randoms: Suspension, Tires, Paint & More - Crankworx Whistler 2018
47931 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
47589 views
Tech Randoms - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
46754 views
Aaron Gwin is Back, and He's On a 29er - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
45710 views
Qualifying Results: La Bresse DH World Cup 2018
44873 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 If you want the season to start earlier, you can come to Argentina, Summer here lasts up to March, even April has a warm weather. Appart from that tracks here are as gnarly as s**t. Ask Sam blenkinshop or Marcelo Gutierrez.
  • + 1
 Great interview, with good insights

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.019895
Mobile Version of Website