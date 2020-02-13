Video: Rocketing Down PNW Classics on Transition's New Scout Trail Bike

Hop on the Scout and you're immediately transformed into a projectile.
Our modern-day take on the Bottlerocket, the Scout will awaken your inner child. Manual here, scrub that, skid there, pedal up this. Freedom to boost everything in sight, overshoot every landing without a care, mixed with nose bonking, corner slapping and hooting your way down the trail. Sporty, but just as eager to tackle bigger terrain. The Scout's trail charisma is infectious and will cause you to look at your regular trails through a new perspective. Pedal up and repeat.
