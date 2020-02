Video: Rocketing Down PNW Classics on Transition's New Scout Trail Bike

The Scout comes stock at 140mm rear travel, 150mm front.

Lars, Kyle, Hannah and Kevin enjoying some quintessential PNW weather.

John getting sideways filming the Scout product video.

Hannah sending it.

Rider Owned.

John doing some landscaping in our backyard

The Scout in its element

Hop on the Scout and you're immediately transformed into a projectile.Our modern-day take on the Bottlerocket, the Scout will awaken your inner child. Manual here, scrub that, skid there, pedal up this. Freedom to boost everything in sight, overshoot every landing without a care, mixed with nose bonking, corner slapping and hooting your way down the trail. Sporty, but just as eager to tackle bigger terrain. The Scout's trail charisma is infectious and will cause you to look at your regular trails through a new perspective. Pedal up and repeat.To read more, head over to TRANSITIONBIKES.COM