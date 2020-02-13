Video: Rocketing Down PNW Classics on Transition's New Scout Trail Bike

Feb 13, 2020
by Transition Bikes  
John Goes for a Test Ride

by TransitionBikeCompany
Hop on the Scout and you're immediately transformed into a projectile.

Our modern-day take on the Bottlerocket, the Scout will awaken your inner child. Manual here, scrub that, skid there, pedal up this. Freedom to boost everything in sight, overshoot every landing without a care, mixed with nose bonking, corner slapping and hooting your way down the trail. Sporty, but just as eager to tackle bigger terrain. The Scout's trail charisma is infectious and will cause you to look at your regular trails through a new perspective. Pedal up and repeat.


Press release photos for the new Scout.
The Scout comes stock at 140mm rear travel, 150mm front.

Press release photos for the new Scout.
Lars, Kyle, Hannah and Kevin enjoying some quintessential PNW weather.

Press release photos for the new Scout.
John getting sideways filming the Scout product video.

Hannah sending it.

Press release photos for the new Scout.
Rider Owned.

Press release photos for the new Scout.
John doing some landscaping in our backyard

Press release photos for the new Scout.
The Scout in its element

Press release photos for the new Scout.

To read more, head over to TRANSITIONBIKES.COM

Posted In:
Videos Transition Transition Scout


9 Comments

  • 8 1
 Some of the PNW classics look suspiciously like Sea to Sky secrets.
  • 1 0
 I luv the fact that this is a small company that rides what they make. Plenty of progression since the much luved Bottle Rocket. How about making a limited edition aluminum Bottle Rocket Smile
  • 2 0
 Damn you beautiful bastards. There's nothing wrong with my 2018 Scout but this looks great!
  • 2 0
 Yep Johnny is good.
  • 1 0
 Best damn tap handle evar!
Great video guys. Is the bike park open yet?
  • 1 0
 Where is that rock roll trail?
  • 1 0
 Yeah bud!!! Love some brown pow with john!
  • 1 0
 #duthiehillbackcountry
  • 1 0
 Sick nasty

