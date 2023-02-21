TIME TO PRESS PLAY

LOAM SURFING

Portugal is so different to Austria or France. It's a really cool jungle vibe, especially with the rain we had every single day. — Vali Höll

BEYOND A MENTOR

"She believes in me way more than I do, and it's really nice to have someone like that because I still haven't figured out how to believe in myself and have that self-confidence."

If I didn’t have Cécile Ravanel, I wouldn’t be World Champion today. — Vali Höll

OUTSIDE THE COMFORT ZONE

"Every time I go riding with Cécile, I'm like 'oh my god, she's riding so fast.' She's taking lines I would never think of. Her riding is so creative. She may be getting older, but she's not getting any slower at all."

THE LAST GOODBYE

"We are both massive Odesza fans, and their music is already so well known in the action sports world. We were listening to Odesza's 'The Last Goodbye' at our Team Camp last year, and we loved it. It became our song for the season. The beat and variation from slow to fast is like riding, and the lyrics 'Let me Down Easy' are a bit like Cécile and me—I need someone who I can trust."

Music is super important for me. It can make me really confident, or if I’m nervous, make me feel safe. — Vali Höll

Lyrics give a song so much more power when you understand them. — Vali Höll

WRITING HER OWN SONG

“I'm already scared of some of them because they're 14 years old and kicking ass already. I have five more years to win everything and then I need to retire before they show up.”

LYRIKAL BLISS

To let loose and ride with Cécile is so much fun. We never go slow, even when we’re not training. — Vali Höll

NEXT TRACK

Stay tuned…

Video filmed by Kuba Gzela and edited by Mind Spark Cinema. Photos by Sven Martin. Words by Sarah Rawley.