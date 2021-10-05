Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension

RockShox's just-released Flight Attendant system automatically adjusts your bike's suspension as you ride, using sensors and motors to quickly add or subtract compression damping on your fork and shock, all without you having to reach down to flip a pedal-assist switch. More importantly, it automatically cycles through Open, Pedal, and Lock modes depending on what you need at that moment, while also offering a new level of tuning, called Bias Adjust, that might make your long-travel bike far more versatile.



Oh, and the entire thing is wireless, powered by the same AXS batteries as SRAM's electronic drivetrain.

Fight Attendant Details



• Intended use: 130-170mm of travel

• Auto adjusts fork and shock's compression damping

• Manual adjust low-speed rebound, Bias

• Wireless, uses AXS batteries

• Availability: OE only (for now)

• Weight: approx +300-grams vs equivalent non-Flight Attendant system

• MSRP: TBD

• www.rockshox.com

While short-travel bikes tend to see more focus on pedaling efficiency, Flight Attendant will first be specced on bikes with travel ranging from 130mm to 170mm, like our Specialized Enduro test rig.

What is it and what's it for?

The Control Module on the fork is the brain of the system. The larger shock body houses a small motor and gearbox.

What are the Flight Attendant components, and how does it work?

The Control Module tells both the fork and shock what to do, and it's also home to a small motor and gearbox that turn the fork's compression rod. LEDs tell you what mode you're in and help with setup. You can also run in 'Dark' mode if you find them annoying.

The sensor in the DUB spindle tells the system if you're pedaling or coasting. The larger shock body and size of the fork's Control Module mean that Flight Attendant won't fit every bike.

Flight Attendant forks and shocks are essentially normal units but with the Control and Motor Modules attached to them. That means they can be worked on as per usual, be it some quick love in the garage or deeper maintenance.

Is it adjustable?

Green means you're in Auto Mode and good to go.

Blue LEDs mean you're adjusting the fork's low-speed compression. Magenta means that you're adjusting Bias Mode.

Really, more batteries and apps?

You can use the app to help you during setup or to adjust settings. Or not.

Where can you find this stuff? How much will it cost?

The only brands currently selling Flight Attendant-equipped bikes are Specialized, Trek, Canyon, and YT, but that'll change down the road.

What do I think?