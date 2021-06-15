Video: Rocky Mountain Enduro Team Bikes Get Custom Rider-Inspired Race Liveries

Jun 15, 2021
by RideWrap HQ  


PRESS RELEASE: Ride Wrap

Last year, we were asked to come up with a protective kit that could do triple duty for the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro team. The kit needed to protect their race bikes, keep an unreleased frame model under wraps, and it had to look good. This year, we decided to do things a little different. We got the team to design kits for each other, but we didn't tell them that until the end of the process.

We started by interviewing each rider. We asked questions that made it seem like your standard team intro video. Then we got them to answer question about their fellow teammates. Once the interviews were wrapped, we picked out pieces that would help us design each rider's custom race livery. We sent the interview clips and transcripts to creative designer, Victor Brousseaud. Victor worked with us to come up with graphic elements that represented each riders character, on and off the bike.




The result: We surprised each of the team riders with their own unique race livery.


Maple syrup, pancakes, and F1 cars for Jesse.



Diesel smoke, coffee, and big rigs for Remi.



Flames, a fierce but sleepy panda, and balls of yarn for ALN (the frothy mug of beer is on all three).


Good luck and good racing, team!



Follow the Rocky team this season:
Jesse Melamed
ALN
Remi Gauvin

Check out Victor's work:
Victor Brousseaud

2 Comments

 I love this team, they're just genuine, fun to watch. I would love to hang with them in the pits, or anywhere!
 Awesome. Would be sweet if RideWrap sold these kits eventually...

