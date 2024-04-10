Video: Rocky Mountain Introduces the New Altitude in 'Tessellation'

Apr 10, 2024
by Rocky Mountain  

Life is a repeating pattern. Constantly evolving and mimicking itself. It can be hard to see changes in day-to-day but over time it becomes clear: History etches blueprints for the future.

First introduced into the Rocky Mountain line-up in the early 2000s, the LC2R™ (Low Centre Counter Rotating) suspension design returns, delivering our legendary Rocky Mountain ride feel.

Like a living entity, this bike has adapted and evolved. Let’s celebrate our roots while welcoming change.

Introducing the all-new Altitude.

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga

Photo by Margus Riga
Photo by Margus Riga

Presented by Rocky Mountain
Featuring: Rémi Gauvin, Thomas Vanderham, Lily Boucher, Jay Leroux, Celeste Pomerantz

Director/DP: Brody Jones
Cinematography: Brody Jones, Jared Putnam, Zac Moxley
Creative Director: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios
Producers: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios, Nina Harmon, Sebastien Berthiaume
Photography: Margus Riga

Production Assistants: Kadison Pelletier, Josh Goodman, Lucas Reid, Anatole Tuzlak
FPV Drone: Kadison Pelletier
Copywriter: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios
Sound Design / Mix: Keith White Audio
Editor: Brody Jones

Voiceover: Sera Lay

Rentals: Spatial Camera / Raw Camera Co

Visit bikes.com for more details on the all-new Altitude.

2 Comments
  • 5 0
 Sexy af
  • 2 0
 The colors are way better than last year!







