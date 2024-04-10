Video: Rocky Mountain Introduces the New Altitude in 'Tessellation'

Introducing the all-new Altitude.

Presented by Rocky Mountain

Featuring: Rémi Gauvin, Thomas Vanderham, Lily Boucher, Jay Leroux, Celeste Pomerantz



Director/DP: Brody Jones

Cinematography: Brody Jones, Jared Putnam, Zac Moxley

Creative Director: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios

Producers: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios, Nina Harmon, Sebastien Berthiaume

Photography: Margus Riga



Production Assistants: Kadison Pelletier, Josh Goodman, Lucas Reid, Anatole Tuzlak

FPV Drone: Kadison Pelletier

Copywriter: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios

Sound Design / Mix: Keith White Audio

Editor: Brody Jones



Voiceover: Sera Lay



Rentals: Spatial Camera / Raw Camera Co

