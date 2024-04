Video: Rocky Mountain Introduces the New Altitude in 'Tessellation'

Introducing the all-new Altitude.

Presented by Rocky Mountain

Featuring: Rémi Gauvin, Thomas Vanderham, Lily Boucher, Jay Leroux, Celeste Pomerantz



Director/DP: Brody Jones

Cinematography: Brody Jones, Jared Putnam, Zac Moxley

Creative Director: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios

Producers: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios, Nina Harmon, Sebastien Berthiaume

Photography: Margus Riga



Production Assistants: Kadison Pelletier, Josh Goodman, Lucas Reid, Anatole Tuzlak

FPV Drone: Kadison Pelletier

Copywriter: Jared Putnam / New Parallel Studios

Sound Design / Mix: Keith White Audio

Editor: Brody Jones



Voiceover: Sera Lay



Rentals: Spatial Camera / Raw Camera Co



Life is a repeating pattern. Constantly evolving and mimicking itself. It can be hard to see changes in day-to-day but over time it becomes clear: History etches blueprints for the future.First introduced into the Rocky Mountain line-up in the early 2000s, the LC2R™ (Low Centre Counter Rotating) suspension design returns, delivering our legendary Rocky Mountain ride feel.Like a living entity, this bike has adapted and evolved. Let’s celebrate our roots while welcoming change.Visit bikes.com for more details on the all-new Altitude.