Video: Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Suspension Testing With Fox

May 13, 2021
by Rocky Mountain  

With the Enduro World Series kicking off in June, Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau met up with our suspension partner, FOX, to dial in their Altitude's before the first few rounds in Italy.


Jesse Melamed


Rémi Gauvin


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Filmed by: @PeterWojnar
Photos by: @foxfactory


8 Comments

  • 6 0
 I'm new to Fox suspension. Finding it hard to set up with all the options on my 36's hsr, lsr, hsc, lsc, sag, progression. My first world life is so hard.
  • 1 0
 For my X2, they had a great base tune in the back of the manual that's based off your weight which should get you within 90-95% of what you're looking for.
  • 2 0
 Had a great opportunity to post the settings everyone settled on... Saw the names and definitely expected it. PSI, Rebound, Shock Tune, Spacers, any other custom bits they changed. Give us the goods! I know Jesse does great videos, but it's awesome to see them compared between riders on the same team/bike.
  • 1 0
 They will never share the tune info online like that. The tune is usually kept pretty hush
  • 2 0
 Good to see brands getting some solid data from suspension. I would love to see each brands idea of what an optimized setup would be for their bikes. Why not use the pro riders feedback!
  • 1 0
 Providing more data and detailed recommendations on suspension tuning could be a pretty big competitive advantage for suspension manufacturers I'd expect. I've spent a fair bit of time experimenting with settings through trial and error combined with trying to piece together some knowledge through various videos and articles based on people whose riding style and body size is closest to mine. I'd expect a pro racers tune would be fair bit different from mine on the same trails, but how different? Are we talking minor changes to rebound and compression, or starting with a different spring rate and volume spacer configuration?

When I get a new bike I'm not really bothered at this point if I'm getting RockShox vs Fox, but would could see myself thinking differently about this if one of these provided a ton more resources for getting their kit dialed. Could be a great opportunity for the other companies in the space with less market share as well to de-risk for riders the move of going with something less known and widely understood.
  • 1 0
 When you click the video and watch fully expecting too see "Someone Else", and get completely let down!
The pro riders were great as usual.
  • 1 0
 I've seen the price of that bike, but somehow I STILL want THAT bike

