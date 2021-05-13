Video: Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team Suspension Testing With Fox

With the Enduro World Series kicking off in June, Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau met up with our suspension partner, FOX, to dial in their Altitude's before the first few rounds in Italy.
Jesse Melamed
Rémi Gauvin
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Filmed by: @PeterWojnar
Photos by: @foxfactory
When I get a new bike I'm not really bothered at this point if I'm getting RockShox vs Fox, but would could see myself thinking differently about this if one of these provided a ton more resources for getting their kit dialed. Could be a great opportunity for the other companies in the space with less market share as well to de-risk for riders the move of going with something less known and widely understood.
The pro riders were great as usual.
