Mount Prevost, Duncan, BC. The training ground for local BC downhill racers, including the likes of Magnus Manson, Mark Wallace, and the late Stevie Smith. The Dunbar Cycles race team is no exception, and the 2019 team made their way to Vancouver Island for a weekend of shuttles and filming.Veteran Dunbar team riders mixed with the new, with Garrett MacIntosh, Yusuke Yamamoto and Drew Mozell (who unfortunately could not make the trip) joining the team.