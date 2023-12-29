Video: Ronan Dunne, Oisin O'Callaghan, Greg Callaghan & Crew Search for the Slop in Ireland

Dec 29, 2023
by Liam Moynihan  

A big road trip to Ireland - one of the muddiest, rainiest places around and where the lads all loveeeeee some slop! There's also a big concentration of insanely talented, dedicated riders who are doing big things on the world stage. Some of the world's best riders live in really close proximity to one another. (Quite literally the world's best - Oisin & Ronan finished 1 + 2 at Snowshoe World Cup + Greg has won numerous World Enduro races). There is a big squad who are all good friends and are helping the Irish mountain bike scene blossom!

...

No Search for the Slop would be complete without a visit to Alex Storr in North Wales, a few hours on the ferry and very short drive from the Irish squad, Alex and his brother Sam both have unmatched style on a bike and do things other people can't. Final stop of the trip was back home in Fort William with World Cup Downhill racers Mikayla Parton & Daniel Parfitt. Great success (aside from James getting a strong dose of concussion and needing a trip to hospital for a brain scan that is!!)

...

Featuring:
Greg Callaghan
Ronan Dunne
Dan Wolfe
Oisin O'Callaghan
Alex Storr
Sam Storr
Gav Carroll
Glyn O'Brien
Mikayla Parton
Daniel Parfitt
James Shirley
Liam Moynihan
Cameos from - Kelan Grant + Jacob Dickson

...


Posted In:
Videos Alex Storr Dan Wolfe Greg Callaghan James Shirley Liam Moynihan Mikayla Parton Oisin O'Callaghan Ronan Dunne


Author Info:
liammoynihan avatar

Member since Jul 17, 2010
84 articles
Report
1 Comment
  • 2 1
 i read "search for a team" at first lol







