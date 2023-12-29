Video: Ronan Dunne, Oisin O'Callaghan, Greg Callaghan & Crew Search for the Slop in Ireland

Featuring:

A big road trip to Ireland - one of the muddiest, rainiest places around and where the lads all loveeeeee some slop! There's also a big concentration of insanely talented, dedicated riders who are doing big things on the world stage. Some of the world's best riders live in really close proximity to one another. (Quite literally the world's best - Oisin & Ronan finished 1 + 2 at Snowshoe World Cup + Greg has won numerous World Enduro races). There is a big squad who are all good friends and are helping the Irish mountain bike scene blossom!No Search for the Slop would be complete without a visit to Alex Storr in North Wales, a few hours on the ferry and very short drive from the Irish squad, Alex and his brother Sam both have unmatched style on a bike and do things other people can't. Final stop of the trip was back home in Fort William with World Cup Downhill racers Mikayla Parton & Daniel Parfitt. Great success (aside from James getting a strong dose of concussion and needing a trip to hospital for a brain scan that is!!)Greg CallaghanRonan DunneDan WolfeOisin O'CallaghanAlex StorrSam StorrGav CarrollGlyn O'BrienMikayla PartonDaniel ParfittJames ShirleyLiam MoynihanCameos from - Kelan Grant + Jacob Dickson