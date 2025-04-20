Pinkbike.com
Video: Ronan Dunne's Flat Out POV on the Old Andorra World Cup Track
Apr 20, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
43 Comments
Ronan Dunne is back sending wild downhill laps after his crash at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania took him out of finals. Based on his lap of the old Andorran World Cup course, he has quickly returned to his usual flat-out riding style.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Ronan Dunne
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
43 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
93
2
watchtower
(Apr 20, 2025 at 5:28)
Well, we can all dream and think we're fast but we ain't keeping up with that. Oh fucking Jesus.
[Reply]
10
0
Fill-Freakin
FL
(Apr 21, 2025 at 8:33)
Yeah, that is some hard riding. I can't imagine having that much trust in my tire grip for some of those flat turns at high speed, right at the edge of the trail. Even if I could somehow get going that fast.
[Reply]
32
0
Matracu
(Apr 20, 2025 at 8:31)
The old track was awesome.
[Reply]
12
0
davetrumpore
(Apr 20, 2025 at 10:37)
this was probably the best track on the circuit. If someone built a grandstand at the bottom they could still race it
[Reply]
2
1
Matracu
(Apr 20, 2025 at 15:05)
@davetrumpore
: At the bottom there is a building now, no WC anymore
[Reply]
2
0
davetrumpore
(Apr 20, 2025 at 16:33)
@Matracu
: the Commencal building at the bottom doesn't obstruct the track in any way. it does however severely restrict spectating... unless someone got creative with stadium seating
[Reply]
3
0
betsie
(Apr 21, 2025 at 0:35)
Parts of the track were sick, the flatter pedal sections, especially after the first right hander and narrow goat sections were not what I was expecting when I went there for world masters. We also had to race the old river bed rather than get to ride the double and went under the bridge (they stuck the old boys down a far gnarlier track). Really thought I would love it when I went but didnt (the steeps were sick when it rained) and preferred riding up were the new track is after racing!
[Reply]
28
0
gregminnaar
(Apr 21, 2025 at 0:37)
Love this kids energy
[Reply]
2
0
Struggleteam
(Apr 21, 2025 at 3:13)
Sign em up Greg!
[Reply]
19
2
0FksGiven
(Apr 20, 2025 at 8:12)
Nothing like a good ol’ Oh Focking Jesus! Video posted on Easter. Hilarious. Love it!
[Reply]
2
0
n1ck
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 18:17)
Haha, right?! A re-birth of the blood in his forearms and quads as he takes a second to re-coup.
[Reply]
14
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 10:28)
Cannot wait for the season to start. Jackson and Jordan back…will be curious to see if the frenchies can hold the young guns back.
[Reply]
10
1
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 17:43)
Been thinking of this the past few days but more so - and totally unrelated - why isn't there one WC race (or W-Champs) where the RIDERS without any spotters choose the lines... no team spotting / choosing lines not allowed on the hill?
Seeing Juanfer Valez & Sebastian Holguin smoke Redbull Hardline Wales in 2024, which is rider-chosen lines, made me realize how badass riders can be without expensive teams &spotters... and I cannot figure out why at least one WC or Champs race isn't rider-spotted / rider only. I think it would reveal a lot
[Reply]
3
0
Fill-Freakin
FL
(Apr 21, 2025 at 8:36)
Yeah, hopefully everyone can stay injury free this season to see all the newer and seasoned vets duke it out for the top spot.
[Reply]
11
1
26forlyfe
(Apr 20, 2025 at 6:36)
Oh bloody wowzers I've just ruined my trousers.
[Reply]
7
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 17:32)
Only 3 weeks out to season start. Wildcard teams juts released - can't we get some Fantasy League listings to play with now? I don't even need prizes - just need to think about it more
Bout. To. Go. Nuts
[Reply]
4
0
dirtbaggraeme
(Apr 21, 2025 at 9:14)
That speed is completely unhinged. I can't imagine what that track would look like before and after getting ridden to death like that by the full field.
[Reply]
2
0
devlin-cycles
(Apr 22, 2025 at 5:44)
I used to watch POV in years past and think I could maybe at least be within 30 secs of the top DH guys. Of course I was being optimistic a tad. The progression and of course being older I am looking at that and thinking I'd be lucky to be within a couple minutes. The speed heading into some of those blind sections is ludicrous. Obviously he knows where he is going but it's still mind bending what the riders are doing these days
[Reply]
4
0
bat-fastard
(Apr 20, 2025 at 5:39)
Good to see him back on the bike. Send er on boi...
[Reply]
4
1
bashhard
(Apr 20, 2025 at 9:54)
Old track was much more interesting
[Reply]
2
0
luis-beri
(Apr 21, 2025 at 1:33)
that track is so hard and steep... my saints know it, the only time they´ve squealed like a cat!!!
[Reply]
4
0
Jmoser419
FL
(Apr 21, 2025 at 7:34)
What video game is that?
[Reply]
4
2
Royk50
(Apr 20, 2025 at 5:36)
Couldn't fly a drone that fast.Oh fucking Jesus
[Reply]
3
0
boozed
(Apr 20, 2025 at 5:42)
CRIKEY
[Reply]
5
3
Aneijodefamilia
(Apr 20, 2025 at 6:46)
Happy Easter Ronan! Love the nod to Jesus when things get hairy.
[Reply]
2
0
e1ner9age6tr9o
(Apr 20, 2025 at 7:19)
Watching that gave me vertigo.
[Reply]
3
0
Struggleteam
(Apr 20, 2025 at 7:42)
Onset tourets at 1:50
[Reply]
3
0
sundaydoug
(Apr 20, 2025 at 8:14)
warp speed
[Reply]
1
1
devinkalt
(Apr 20, 2025 at 9:28)
Mad lad! He doesn't skip the Lucky Charms for breakfast! Enjoyed watching you vlogs Ronan, would be cool to see some more with the season ramping up.
[Reply]
2
0
Saucycheese
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 12:04)
Holy moly guacamole what a rocket on two wheels
[Reply]
1
0
Endo79
(Apr 21, 2025 at 5:44)
Considering the I jurors he got at hardline, it's insane he is back racing already. Never mind at this speed
[Reply]
1
0
d0wnh1llr1d3r
FL
(Apr 22, 2025 at 0:40)
Wait hold up Vallnord/Pal Arinsal isn't even open yet according to their website??!!
[Reply]
2
0
lalientoxc
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 6:40)
Any updates on Dak?
[Reply]
8
0
tiffe
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 7:02)
Dak posted the other day as back on moto complete with video. Was at Monster DH in a support role for Frida.
[Reply]
3
1
mtntech
(Apr 20, 2025 at 8:32)
I miss the whistles
[Reply]
2
1
fabwizard
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 8:52)
Checking my shorts to see if I shat myself and I didn't even ride that.
[Reply]
2
0
lucbelanger
(Apr 20, 2025 at 19:06)
that was unsafe.
[Reply]
1
0
dkendy1
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 19:32)
What a dude
[Reply]
1
0
J1BB
(Apr 22, 2025 at 14:41)
Time warp!
[Reply]
2
10
HeatedRotor
FL
(Apr 20, 2025 at 16:53)
what I love about these videos is that people think they need the same components to make them that fast when all they do is bumble down the trail
[Reply]
1
0
sfarnum
(Apr 21, 2025 at 12:45)
If that wasn’t the case no one would sponsor these riders/teams and no one could be a pro.
[Reply]
1
0
poozank
(Apr 21, 2025 at 15:54)
Most people aren't riding full DH gear, not to mention these pro bikes get things swapped out constantly
[Reply]
1
0
HeatedRotor
FL
(Apr 21, 2025 at 17:13)
@poozank
: you missed my point.
[Reply]
