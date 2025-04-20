Powered by Outside

Video: Ronan Dunne's Flat Out POV on the Old Andorra World Cup Track

Apr 20, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

Ronan Dunne is back sending wild downhill laps after his crash at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania took him out of finals. Based on his lap of the old Andorran World Cup course, he has quickly returned to his usual flat-out riding style.

43 Comments
  • 932
 Well, we can all dream and think we're fast but we ain't keeping up with that. Oh fucking Jesus.
  • 100
 Yeah, that is some hard riding. I can't imagine having that much trust in my tire grip for some of those flat turns at high speed, right at the edge of the trail. Even if I could somehow get going that fast.
  • 320
 The old track was awesome.
  • 120
 this was probably the best track on the circuit. If someone built a grandstand at the bottom they could still race it
  • 21
 @davetrumpore: At the bottom there is a building now, no WC anymore Frown
  • 20
 @Matracu: the Commencal building at the bottom doesn't obstruct the track in any way. it does however severely restrict spectating... unless someone got creative with stadium seating
  • 30
 Parts of the track were sick, the flatter pedal sections, especially after the first right hander and narrow goat sections were not what I was expecting when I went there for world masters. We also had to race the old river bed rather than get to ride the double and went under the bridge (they stuck the old boys down a far gnarlier track). Really thought I would love it when I went but didnt (the steeps were sick when it rained) and preferred riding up were the new track is after racing!
  • 280
 Love this kids energy
  • 20
 Sign em up Greg!
  • 192
 Nothing like a good ol’ Oh Focking Jesus! Video posted on Easter. Hilarious. Love it!
  • 20
 Haha, right?! A re-birth of the blood in his forearms and quads as he takes a second to re-coup.
  • 140
 Cannot wait for the season to start. Jackson and Jordan back…will be curious to see if the frenchies can hold the young guns back.
  • 101
 Been thinking of this the past few days but more so - and totally unrelated - why isn't there one WC race (or W-Champs) where the RIDERS without any spotters choose the lines... no team spotting / choosing lines not allowed on the hill?

Seeing Juanfer Valez & Sebastian Holguin smoke Redbull Hardline Wales in 2024, which is rider-chosen lines, made me realize how badass riders can be without expensive teams &spotters... and I cannot figure out why at least one WC or Champs race isn't rider-spotted / rider only. I think it would reveal a lot
  • 30
 Yeah, hopefully everyone can stay injury free this season to see all the newer and seasoned vets duke it out for the top spot.
  • 111
 Oh bloody wowzers I've just ruined my trousers.
  • 70
 Only 3 weeks out to season start. Wildcard teams juts released - can't we get some Fantasy League listings to play with now? I don't even need prizes - just need to think about it more

Bout. To. Go. Nuts
  • 40
 That speed is completely unhinged. I can't imagine what that track would look like before and after getting ridden to death like that by the full field.
  • 20
 I used to watch POV in years past and think I could maybe at least be within 30 secs of the top DH guys. Of course I was being optimistic a tad. The progression and of course being older I am looking at that and thinking I'd be lucky to be within a couple minutes. The speed heading into some of those blind sections is ludicrous. Obviously he knows where he is going but it's still mind bending what the riders are doing these days
  • 40
 Good to see him back on the bike. Send er on boi...
  • 41
 Old track was much more interesting
  • 20
 that track is so hard and steep... my saints know it, the only time they´ve squealed like a cat!!!
  • 40
 What video game is that?
  • 42
 Couldn't fly a drone that fast.Oh fucking Jesus
  • 30
 CRIKEY
  • 53
 Happy Easter Ronan! Love the nod to Jesus when things get hairy. Smile
  • 20
 Watching that gave me vertigo.
  • 30
 Onset tourets at 1:50
  • 30
 warp speed
  • 11
 Mad lad! He doesn't skip the Lucky Charms for breakfast! Enjoyed watching you vlogs Ronan, would be cool to see some more with the season ramping up.
  • 20
 Holy moly guacamole what a rocket on two wheels
  • 10
 Considering the I jurors he got at hardline, it's insane he is back racing already. Never mind at this speed
  • 10
 Wait hold up Vallnord/Pal Arinsal isn't even open yet according to their website??!!
  • 20
 Any updates on Dak?
  • 80
 Dak posted the other day as back on moto complete with video. Was at Monster DH in a support role for Frida.
  • 31
 I miss the whistles
  • 21
 Checking my shorts to see if I shat myself and I didn't even ride that.
  • 20
 that was unsafe.
  • 10
 What a dude
  • 10
 Time warp!
