Video: Ronan Dunne's Red Bull Hardline Course Preview with Commentary

May 31, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

Impressive to be able to talk at all on the way down this course.

See all the details on the new course here.

64 Comments
  • 31 0
 Audio quality is amazing, wow. But this camera flattens things more than a go pro.
  • 32 1
 The sad thing is... You can see he's wearing a mic. The audio on Insta360s is SO bad they're likely running external accessory (maybe going into the insta or a separate recorder)...

BK has been using Instas for his channel for this event and... Not knowing the settings maybe it's legit fcuking up his footage. They need to have a rep on site making sure athletes are using the best settings. Otherwise this entire event is turning into an advertisement FOR gopros.
  • 6 0
 @lepigpen: well shit, I paid zero attention. That mic is obvious. That’s shitty
  • 11 0
 It seems insta360 is now taking all the sponsorships for events and riders, which is good for competition as I dislike many things about gopro, but I just cannot get over how much worse that ultra mega wide angle view looks compared to gopro.
  • 18 0
 @flickr: That's the thing. The cameras don't seem too bad. But... Settings wise if I was their rep at the event I would want them filming in whatever is close to GoPro as well as promoting like hey here's an audio accessory for vloggers or whatever. Because you have big names like Bernard Kerr using this product for likely the first time and he's uploading sideways footage and the audio cuts out randomly. For a tech item like this you gotta have a rep on site doing some micro managing. Making the product look not so good atm
  • 2 0
 @flickr: as an insta360 user I can say I'm going back to GoPro soon. The footage from the 12 with max lens is unbeatable and looks much more natural than the insta360. This video from Ronan is a mess, and yes, the sound quality without a Mic is garbage.
  • 26 0
 I hope the mountains are ok after that stomping.
  • 7 0
 Thoughts and prayers for Wales
  • 25 0
 Ronan got the helmet. Renaming track to "Red Bull Casual Line".
  • 2 1
 My thoughts exactly …
  • 2 44
flag scott-townes FL (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @EmBe81: Yeah, I bet you'd crap yourself out of the first 300ft. of track. Do you even know who Ronan is?
  • 16 0
 @scott-townes: welcome to the internet. If you’re not careful, jokes fly right over your head.
  • 9 0
 @scott-townes: why do you hate yourself so much?
  • 5 0
 @dirtmakesmehappy:
he’d need a sense of humour to know what a joke was.
However, he doesn’t need to know what a joke is to be one!
  • 1 0
 @dirtmakesmehappy: there's probably more jokes flying over his head than mountainbikers through the air in wales this weekend...
  • 2 0
 @scott-townes: Whoosh
  • 2 0
 @scott-townes: you sure you're not just DoubleCrownAddict's shadow profile?
  • 18 0
 How many Red Bulls did Ronan consume before this video?
  • 7 0
 Yes
  • 7 0
 Just chatting it through like a walk in the park! I'd be biting my lips off focused AF trying not to die out there on the battlefield!!
  • 9 0
 Different sport than what I do Wink
  • 8 0
 Putain de bordel de merde!!!
  • 6 0
 Yeah that was F'd up fast, what the hell haha. Wild man
  • 1 0
 Where's Jackson, he'd have a great vid too. Yeah Boys !!!!!
  • 1 1
 He has to be favourite to win I’d say
  • 3 1
 I ride a 27.5 Airdrop Edit for reference but comparing that footage to Craigs might a good advert for bigger wheels.

Could also be drier for Ronans run, track more cut in, different camera, etc...

I haven't checked, is Ronan 29 front and rear?
  • 4 2
 I am buying an insta360 so when I walk down the street it looks like I am springing faster than Bolt! The sooner this crazy stretched and fisheyed view disappears the better IMO.
  • 4 0
 Impressed he only said holy feck twice.
  • 2 0
 Does Ronan wear body armour, like back armour/padding at least?
would amagine falling on these rocks would do some damage, some sort of padding my help lesson the impact.
  • 4 0
 UCI requires a back pad for DH, and he wears a pretty substantial torso vest from what I’ve seen in all the videos this week.
  • 2 0
 Bloke's gotten to the bottom of that run, with commentary - and is less out of breath then when I walk upstairs for a sh*t.

*Lists bikes on BuySell*
  • 4 1
 Kid didn't seem to break a sweat while commentating his run.
  • 3 0
 Sub 3 minute casual track preview ride.
  • 2 0
 I think the big left hander was alright hander, I reckon Ronan will take the win in Wales.
  • 2 0
 He’s got that in the bag!
  • 6 4
 Psshh. My grandma can ride better.
  • 31 1
 I know she’s a mint ride
  • 1 0
 They have the helmet to the wrong person
  • 1 0
 The fatigue must be intense, and the jumps require huge commitments. Well done.
  • 2 0
 40 seconds faster than Craig?!?! The pace is there
  • 3 1
 He does know you’re allowed to brake right?
  • 2 0
 I wish one of those guys could tune my suspension!!!!
  • 2 1
 Easy 400psi in your fork, 2,000,000 in your shock, every setting on slooooooooooooow. Job done.
  • 1 0
 Was that fast forward or is that his speed ?!


It’s an actual question.
  • 2 1
 That's the dumb camera settings he's using
  • 3 2
 ever since my favourite content creators switched from gopro to insta360 i've stopped watching them..
  • 2 0
 So smooth and easy, I don´t get it
Good luck Ronan!
  • 2 0
 Holy balls
  • 2 0
 Damn crackin!
  • 2 0
 Just WoW
  • 1 0
 Thats the best riding I have ever seen.
  • 1 0
 This was sick! He flowed over all that rough terrain.
  • 1 0
 He's on win again!! The speed he's on !!!
  • 1 0
 so gnarly, respect boys and gals
  • 1 0
 Just another day in the office for Dunne...!
  • 1 0
 lad
  • 3 3
 Looks keen to get that RS6 for his mom to tow her caravan!
  • 3 2
 His Mum would probably send the RS6 over the 90s.
Yo’ Mom should change your diaper and confiscate your phone!
  • 1 0
 @bannonpj: this is a reference from Ed Bull media's video at Hardline
  • 1 0
 It’s all been Dunne.
  • 1 0
 Ahh, yeah wow.
  • 1 0
 This run is mental.
  • 1 1
 Wow.
Below threshold threads are hidden







