Video: Ronan Dunne's Red Bull Hardline Course Preview with Commentary
May 31, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
64 Comments
Impressive to be able to talk at all on the way down this course.
See all the details on the new course
here
.
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(1 days ago)
Audio quality is amazing, wow. But this camera flattens things more than a go pro.
[Reply]
32
1
lepigpen
FL
(1 days ago)
The sad thing is... You can see he's wearing a mic. The audio on Insta360s is SO bad they're likely running external accessory (maybe going into the insta or a separate recorder)...
BK has been using Instas for his channel for this event and... Not knowing the settings maybe it's legit fcuking up his footage. They need to have a rep on site making sure athletes are using the best settings. Otherwise this entire event is turning into an advertisement FOR gopros.
[Reply]
6
0
pisgahgnar
FL
(1 days ago)
@lepigpen
: well shit, I paid zero attention. That mic is obvious. That’s shitty
[Reply]
11
0
flickr
(1 days ago)
It seems insta360 is now taking all the sponsorships for events and riders, which is good for competition as I dislike many things about gopro, but I just cannot get over how much worse that ultra mega wide angle view looks compared to gopro.
[Reply]
18
0
lepigpen
FL
(1 days ago)
@flickr
: That's the thing. The cameras don't seem too bad. But... Settings wise if I was their rep at the event I would want them filming in whatever is close to GoPro as well as promoting like hey here's an audio accessory for vloggers or whatever. Because you have big names like Bernard Kerr using this product for likely the first time and he's uploading sideways footage and the audio cuts out randomly. For a tech item like this you gotta have a rep on site doing some micro managing. Making the product look not so good atm
[Reply]
2
0
Xavier-dh25
FL
(8 hours ago)
@flickr
: as an insta360 user I can say I'm going back to GoPro soon. The footage from the 12 with max lens is unbeatable and looks much more natural than the insta360. This video from Ronan is a mess, and yes, the sound quality without a Mic is garbage.
[Reply]
26
0
661sendit
(1 days ago)
I hope the mountains are ok after that stomping.
[Reply]
7
0
IllestT
(23 hours ago)
Thoughts and prayers for Wales
[Reply]
25
0
yoobee
(1 days ago)
Ronan got the helmet. Renaming track to "Red Bull Casual Line".
[Reply]
2
1
EmBe81
FL
(1 days ago)
My thoughts exactly …
[Reply]
2
44
scott-townes
FL
(1 days ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@EmBe81
: Yeah, I bet you'd crap yourself out of the first 300ft. of track. Do you even know who Ronan is?
[Reply]
16
0
dirtmakesmehappy
FL
(1 days ago)
@scott-townes
: welcome to the internet. If you’re not careful, jokes fly right over your head.
[Reply]
9
0
enduroNZ
(21 hours ago)
@scott-townes
: why do you hate yourself so much?
[Reply]
5
0
Eland
FL
(20 hours ago)
@dirtmakesmehappy
:
he’d need a sense of humour to know what a joke was.
However, he doesn’t need to know what a joke is to be one!
[Reply]
1
0
Merijn1
FL
(16 hours ago)
@dirtmakesmehappy
: there's probably more jokes flying over his head than mountainbikers through the air in wales this weekend...
[Reply]
2
0
gnarnaimo
FL
(16 hours ago)
@scott-townes
: Whoosh
[Reply]
2
0
OlSkoolJake
(10 hours ago)
@scott-townes
: you sure you're not just DoubleCrownAddict's shadow profile?
[Reply]
18
0
jmsjns
FL
(1 days ago)
How many Red Bulls did Ronan consume before this video?
[Reply]
7
0
gnarnaimo
FL
(16 hours ago)
Yes
[Reply]
7
0
torro86
FL
(1 days ago)
Just chatting it through like a walk in the park! I'd be biting my lips off focused AF trying not to die out there on the battlefield!!
[Reply]
9
0
stuggidavid
(1 days ago)
Different sport than what I do
[Reply]
8
0
danstonQ
(1 days ago)
Putain de bordel de merde!!!
[Reply]
6
0
reecewallace
(1 days ago)
Yeah that was F'd up fast, what the hell haha. Wild man
[Reply]
1
0
knarf1
(1 days ago)
Where's Jackson, he'd have a great vid too. Yeah Boys !!!!!
[Reply]
1
1
enduroNZ
(21 hours ago)
He has to be favourite to win I’d say
[Reply]
3
1
Mugboo
(24 hours ago)
I ride a 27.5 Airdrop Edit for reference but comparing that footage to Craigs might a good advert for bigger wheels.
Could also be drier for Ronans run, track more cut in, different camera, etc...
I haven't checked, is Ronan 29 front and rear?
[Reply]
4
2
betsie
(21 hours ago)
I am buying an insta360 so when I walk down the street it looks like I am springing faster than Bolt! The sooner this crazy stretched and fisheyed view disappears the better IMO.
[Reply]
4
0
noplacelikeloam
(1 days ago)
Impressed he only said holy feck twice.
[Reply]
2
0
CSP
(1 days ago)
Does Ronan wear body armour, like back armour/padding at least?
would amagine falling on these rocks would do some damage, some sort of padding my help lesson the impact.
[Reply]
4
0
dirtmakesmehappy
FL
(1 days ago)
UCI requires a back pad for DH, and he wears a pretty substantial torso vest from what I’ve seen in all the videos this week.
[Reply]
2
0
Kirky86
(16 hours ago)
Bloke's gotten to the bottom of that run, with commentary - and is less out of breath then when I walk upstairs for a sh*t.
*Lists bikes on BuySell*
[Reply]
4
1
Fukit-Just-Hukit
(1 days ago)
Kid didn't seem to break a sweat while commentating his run.
[Reply]
3
0
EggsandApps
FL
(1 days ago)
Sub 3 minute casual track preview ride.
[Reply]
2
0
watchtower
(1 days ago)
I think the big left hander was alright hander, I reckon Ronan will take the win in Wales.
[Reply]
2
0
sewer-rat
FL
(1 days ago)
He’s got that in the bag!
[Reply]
6
4
Bkaram
(1 days ago)
Psshh. My grandma can ride better.
[Reply]
31
1
kingdick
FL
(1 days ago)
I know she’s a mint ride
[Reply]
1
0
Merijn1
FL
(16 hours ago)
They have the helmet to the wrong person
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(1 days ago)
The fatigue must be intense, and the jumps require huge commitments. Well done.
[Reply]
2
0
slayerdegnar
(1 days ago)
40 seconds faster than Craig?!?! The pace is there
[Reply]
3
1
niccolope
(1 days ago)
He does know you’re allowed to brake right?
[Reply]
2
0
evolixsurf
(1 days ago)
I wish one of those guys could tune my suspension!!!!
[Reply]
2
1
Mfro
(22 hours ago)
Easy 400psi in your fork, 2,000,000 in your shock, every setting on slooooooooooooow. Job done.
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(1 days ago)
Was that fast forward or is that his speed ?!
It’s an actual question.
[Reply]
2
1
JonnyNorthmore
FL
(20 hours ago)
That's the dumb camera settings he's using
[Reply]
3
2
averagerug
FL
(22 hours ago)
ever since my favourite content creators switched from gopro to insta360 i've stopped watching them..
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
FL
(21 hours ago)
So smooth and easy, I don´t get it
Good luck Ronan!
[Reply]
2
0
idecic
(1 days ago)
Holy balls
[Reply]
2
0
Tigergoosebumps
(1 days ago)
Damn crackin!
[Reply]
2
0
flaflow
(1 days ago)
Just WoW
[Reply]
1
0
haveaday
FL
(1 days ago)
Thats the best riding I have ever seen.
[Reply]
1
0
dawgdude
(1 days ago)
This was sick! He flowed over all that rough terrain.
[Reply]
1
0
gforcedh
(24 hours ago)
He's on win again!! The speed he's on !!!
[Reply]
1
0
twentytwo22
(14 hours ago)
so gnarly, respect boys and gals
[Reply]
1
0
antoninosecchi
(10 hours ago)
Just another day in the office for Dunne...!
[Reply]
1
0
huculaker
(1 days ago)
lad
[Reply]
3
3
devinkalt
(1 days ago)
Looks keen to get that RS6 for his mom to tow her caravan!
[Reply]
3
2
bannonpj
(23 hours ago)
His Mum would probably send the RS6 over the 90s.
Yo’ Mom should change your diaper and confiscate your phone!
[Reply]
1
0
devinkalt
(2 hours ago)
@bannonpj
: this is a reference from Ed Bull media's video at Hardline
[Reply]
1
0
dirtmakesmehappy
FL
(1 days ago)
It’s all been Dunne.
[Reply]
1
0
creed27
FL
(1 days ago)
Ahh, yeah wow.
[Reply]
1
0
Bmxtar
FL
(10 hours ago)
This run is mental.
[Reply]
1
1
Tigergoosebumps
(1 days ago)
Wow.
[Reply]
2
10
mhoshal
(1 days ago)
Why isn't there nets under those big gaps someone could die...
[Reply]
