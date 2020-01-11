Video: Ronnie Mac Trades Moto for MTB with Carson Storch

Jan 11, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Ronnie Mac tries the jumps in Carson Storch's backyard compound on his motorbike before quickly switching to a non-motorized bike.

Posted In:
Videos Carson Storch


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 A bunch of ewoks... Seems like exercise. Absolutely perfect.
  • 4 0
 I feel like I have some work to do in my backyard..
  • 3 0
 Ronnie Mac is the fricken man
  • 1 0
 Carson makes it look effortless. Def amazing talent on a bike. Ronny Mac makes it look death defying. 'Hold my beer' style at its best.
  • 2 0
 Ronnie "Jimmy Albertson" Mac has some serious carpentry skills LOL
  • 2 0
 Boom Ronnie is hooked on downhill bikes now.
  • 1 0
 Ronnie Maniac! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Love that guy

