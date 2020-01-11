Pinkbike.com
Video: Ronnie Mac Trades Moto for MTB with Carson Storch
Jan 11, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Ronnie Mac tries the jumps in Carson Storch's backyard compound on his motorbike before quickly switching to a non-motorized bike.
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
Mtmw
(1 hours ago)
A bunch of ewoks... Seems like exercise. Absolutely perfect.
[Reply]
4
0
hubertje-ryu
(1 hours ago)
I feel like I have some work to do in my backyard..
[Reply]
3
0
13en
(1 hours ago)
Ronnie Mac is the fricken man
[Reply]
1
0
suicicejockey
(6 mins ago)
Carson makes it look effortless. Def amazing talent on a bike. Ronny Mac makes it look death defying. 'Hold my beer' style at its best.
[Reply]
2
0
ATV25
(57 mins ago)
Ronnie "Jimmy Albertson" Mac has some serious carpentry skills LOL
[Reply]
2
0
ktmrider360
(22 mins ago)
Boom Ronnie is hooked on downhill bikes now.
[Reply]
1
0
palm
(43 mins ago)
Ronnie Maniac!
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(12 mins ago)
Love that guy
[Reply]
Post a Comment