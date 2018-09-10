Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Roosting Corners in Fernie, BC
Sep 10, 2018
by
Dylan Siggers
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Rooster
by
dylansiggers
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 2,871
Faves:
21
Comments: 3
Dylan Siggers roosting some corners at the Fernie Bike Park. Gotta fold that bead.
Video Nick Nault
Edit AERE Films
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
112742 views
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
83397 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
79569 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
75430 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
55360 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46595 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
45514 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
45089 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
rx1ton
(46 mins ago)
Matthew Mcconaughey's car can't make left turns. It just goes all right, all right, all right.
[Reply]
+ 2
rellinger
(9 mins ago)
Why does Dylan Siggers sing "To the left. To the left"?
.
.
.
.
Cause he has no rights!
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(1 hours ago)
Fernie is the land of winter powder, summer loamie and year round IPA
[Reply]
+ 1
tristanwoods
(28 mins ago)
So good! Nice work guys
#ferniestoke
[Reply]
+ 0
chrod
(1 hours ago)
Damn kids
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025836
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
.
.
.
.
Cause he has no rights!
Post a Comment