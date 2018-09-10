VIDEOS

Video: Roosting Corners in Fernie, BC

Sep 10, 2018
by Dylan Siggers  
Rooster

by dylansiggers
Views: 2,871    Faves: 21    Comments: 3


Dylan Siggers roosting some corners at the Fernie Bike Park. Gotta fold that bead.

Video Nick Nault
Edit AERE Films

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Matthew Mcconaughey's car can't make left turns. It just goes all right, all right, all right.
  • + 2
 Why does Dylan Siggers sing "To the left. To the left"?
.
.
.
.
Cause he has no rights!
  • + 3
 Fernie is the land of winter powder, summer loamie and year round IPA
  • + 1
 So good! Nice work guys #ferniestoke
  • + 0
 Damn kids Wink

Post a Comment



