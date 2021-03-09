Video: How Keegan Wright's Defied a Congenital Development Disorder to Becoming a Pro Racer

If you just look at the racing, Keegan Wright’s path to the EWS doesn’t seem surprising. Like many mountain bike greats, his trademark power and bike skills come from years of snapping gates and flowing rhythm sections on a BMX track as a kid. Naturally, he stepped up to downhill racing as a teenager and then enduro and pumptrack, which became his two specialties.
Today his resume has highlights from almost every discipline and, at 24, the young man’s future in racing looks bright. But it hasn’t always been this way. Rooted In New Zealand tells the unlikely story of Keegan Wright’s path to a life as a pro racer.
How’s things going? Hope the riding in Nelson has been epic!!
I appreciate your comment but unfortunately you don’t seem to know the full story, although you seem to be judging off of what you’ve heard instead of hearing it from the first person
If you’d like to hear about it I’m gonna fire you a private message via your Facebook shortly
Cheers
Keegan
I’m not at all religious, but I think we need more of this these days.
That said, how many kids his age get caught doing the same yet don't get blasted on the media because they aren't that succesful at that age? If the courts in NZ are supposed to consider what his lawyer brought up, why would that be Keegans fault? Like, are we wanting him to have higher consequences because of his carrer? Besides, he himself recognized the fault he committed before trial and sought counceling.
