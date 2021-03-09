Video: How Keegan Wright's Defied a Congenital Development Disorder to Becoming a Pro Racer

Mar 9, 2021
by Cycles Devinci  


If you just look at the racing, Keegan Wright’s path to the EWS doesn’t seem surprising. Like many mountain bike greats, his trademark power and bike skills come from years of snapping gates and flowing rhythm sections on a BMX track as a kid. Naturally, he stepped up to downhill racing as a teenager and then enduro and pumptrack, which became his two specialties.

Today his resume has highlights from almost every discipline and, at 24, the young man’s future in racing looks bright. But it hasn’t always been this way. Rooted In New Zealand tells the unlikely story of Keegan Wright’s path to a life as a pro racer.






28 Comments

  • 23 2
 Kiwi's are just such nice people. I like his father's line... "I'll never accept that one of my children could not or would not be allowed to do something". Sounds like primary and high school for my kids where they were shut down instead of being able to question and challenge things that were told to them. Keegan, you are an inspiration and go full steam ahead. You have your family and the PB community behind you.
  • 10 0
 Fuck it, he's just making sure he's got space for the big ring! Shred on!
  • 8 0
 cool video , will be rooting for him in the upcoming races
  • 4 0
 I was fortunate enough to ride The North Shore with Keegan and another legend, and let me tell you, Keegans riding was mind blowing. Like, the kind of riding you don't know exists until you see it. The other legend said he had not seen riding like that in years. Keegan was also a super nice guy to hang out with. Keep on keepin on my man!
  • 6 0
 You had me at 'genital.
  • 3 0
 am I the only one choking on this title? Is there a grammar error or something with the possessive " 's " or am I an idiot?! Read it about 16 times now....
  • 1 0
 I believe it's a contraction of the word "has" rather than a possessive S - as in "How Keegan Wright HAS Defied a Congenital Development Disorder".
  • 4 0
 You'r Wright.
  • 3 1
 You armchair tough guys kill me with your judgements. Get over yourselves... you're not perfect..just ask you mom or mum whatever you call her
