Video: Rooted In Whistler - The Georgia Astle Story

Can you imagine growing up in Whistler? For Georgia Astle, the endless opportunity of home keeps the wheels turning, the throttle twisting and the snow flying. She’s always getting up to something fun in the mountains. Naturally, Georgia has a passion for good times and a propensity for shredding.
Rooted in Whistler is the story of how Georgia’s backyard led to a future with no rev limiter.
Video: William Biname
Photos: Liam Wallace
Watch the other 'Rooted' episodes here:Rooted in Ireland - The Greg Callaghan StoryRooted in New Zealand - The Keegan Wright Story
11 Comments
My parents when I was a kid back in the early 90's: "get a job, that bike isn't going to pay your bills, your going to hurt yourself, whaddya think your Evel Knievel or something..."
Rad rider and cool edit...
Post a Comment