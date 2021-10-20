Video: Rooted In Whistler - The Georgia Astle Story

Oct 20, 2021
by Cycles Devinci  

Can you imagine growing up in Whistler? For Georgia Astle, the endless opportunity of home keeps the wheels turning, the throttle twisting and the snow flying. She’s always getting up to something fun in the mountains. Naturally, Georgia has a passion for good times and a propensity for shredding.

Rooted in Whistler is the story of how Georgia’s backyard led to a future with no rev limiter.


Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler
Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler
Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler
Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler
Rooted in Whistler

Rooted in Whistler

Video: William Biname
Photos: Liam Wallace

Watch the other 'Rooted' episodes here:
Rooted in Ireland - The Greg Callaghan Story
Rooted in New Zealand - The Keegan Wright Story

Posted In:
Stories Videos Devinci Georgia Astle #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
123279 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
110502 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
75597 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
68977 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2021
53069 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Out of Red Bull Rampage 2021 After Practice Crash
52928 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2021
48044 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
44054 views

11 Comments

  • 15 0
 Aussies are gonna love the title of this.
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, for whom Roots Kids is more than just a clothing brand.
  • 5 0
 Her dad: "I've always told her to follow her dreams...I would have"

My parents when I was a kid back in the early 90's: "get a job, that bike isn't going to pay your bills, your going to hurt yourself, whaddya think your Evel Knievel or something..."

Rad rider and cool edit...
  • 5 0
 Cool.
  • 4 0
 my aussie roomate got rooted in whistler once
  • 3 0
 once?
  • 4 0
 Her brother made a great edit too: youtu.be/uW9NBLhjnJc
  • 3 0
 Right on! Georgia is AWESOME!
  • 3 0
 What a G
  • 1 0
 "I was running behind them". Nice!
  • 1 0
 Chicks who rip, YEA!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008461
Mobile Version of Website