Video: Rooted In Whistler - The Georgia Astle Story

Can you imagine growing up in Whistler? For Georgia Astle, the endless opportunity of home keeps the wheels turning, the throttle twisting and the snow flying. She’s always getting up to something fun in the mountains. Naturally, Georgia has a passion for good times and a propensity for shredding.Rooted in Whistler is the story of how Georgia’s backyard led to a future with no rev limiter.Video: William BinamePhotos: Liam WallaceWatch the other 'Rooted' episodes here: