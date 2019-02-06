Roster Announced for 2019 Propain Factory Racing

I count myself very lucky to have been in the position to build a race team around my own racing career which is how this all started for me, I needed a lot of things to line up to make that possible alongside the long hours and it's always been a dream to make the switch from being a privately run team to have a bike company step up and take things to the next level and having Propain as that bike company is simply a dream come true. The guys have all been working hard to help bring the new team together which has made my job more achievable as the team continues to grow. I'm really excited about the squad we have moving forward. With Henry winning the British overall last season and taking 2nd in the World Cup overall I can't wait to see what he can do in with the elites. Luke Williamson was a rider who really impressed me alongside many of last years youth riders which made the decision all the more difficult, I feel together with Propain we made the right decision welcoming Luke onto the team. We became interested in Rudy Cabirou towards to end of last season and after a couple of chats trying to speak my clearest version of English to the young French man we quickly discovered it was a good match and with road manager Ben Siri being part French and also fluent this was all too perfect! Last but not least we have Joe Smith who needs no introduction, I've always admired his style and speed on the bike and with a string of World Cup Top 10's to his name Joe is another great addition to the new team. All of the above is just a teaser to let everyone know what we’re up to, more exciting stuff to come soon. Keep your eyes peeled! — Team Manager Ben Reid