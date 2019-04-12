PINKBIKE TECH

Video: Rotor's 13-Speed Drivetrain is Powered by Mineral Oil - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 12, 2019
by Mike Levy  


Rotor first showed us their 13-speed, hydraulically controlled drivetrain at last year's Eurobike show, but that system was an early prototype and ways off from production. The Spanish company came to Sea Otter with a much more refined version, though, with the group finally being available this coming summer. Price? They're not 100-percent sure yet and didn't want to quote a number, but did say that it'll be in-line cost-wise with the fancy stuff from SRAM and Shimano. So, not cheap.

Whatever it ends up selling for, I suspect that it'll be a pretty rare sight on the trails. Rotor isn't planning on cornering the drivetrain market with their 13-speed group, and they're actually manufacturing all of the components in Spain; think of this as boutique, out of the ordinary alternative to the norm.
Rotor 13-speed Drivetrain Details

• Hydraulically controlled shifting
• 13-speeds (12-speed spacing)
• Uses 12-speed chain
• 10-52 Cassette
• Mineral oil
• Manufactured in Spain
• Weight: TBA
• MSRP: TBA
• More info: www.rotorbike.com

While I'm not going to justify needing a 13-speed drivetrain (or 12, 11, 10, etc), the reasoning behind adding cogs is sound: More cogs can mean smaller jumps between each gear, which is important when you want tiny 10-tooth and huge 52-tooth cogs on each end.


Sea Otter 2019
The 13-speed Rotor derailleur is powered by roughly 40cc of mineral oil rather than a steel cable.


The derailleur has some neat stuff going on, especially the 'Go to Origin' button that does exactly what it sounds like. If you push and hold it, the derailleur will quickly drop the chain down to the smallest cog, which can be helpful if you're taking your wheel out. Speaking of that, the clutch is clever in a simple way; you literally unclip it from the upper section of the derailleur so you can swing it out of the way more easily.

The indexing isn't in the shifter like it is inside a mechanical system, but rather down at the derailleur, and there are adjustable stops to determine how many gears you can change with each push of the thumb paddle.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
An adjuster at the back (left) lets you change shifter feel, and a button on the front (right) can be pushed to get the derailleur to drop down to the smallest cog nearly instantly.


There's more: That barrel adjuster-looking thing that the 3mm line goes into can be turned to change the effort required at the shifter. It might seem like you'd want as little as possible, but the adjustment can be used to make the shifting feel more mechanical-like. You know, if that's what you're into.

The shifter itself is much smaller than a mechanical unit, and there's just one paddle (with an optional bolt-on bonus paddle) that controls shifting up and down the cassette by how far you push it.


Sea Otter 2019
Sea Otter 2019
The shifter is tiny and there's just a single lever with a bolt-on bonus paddle.


To make a 13-speed cassette work, Rotor's used their own freehub design and also shifted the hub's drive-side spoke flange inboard by a small amount. Yup, that means you'll need to use their hub if you want 13-cogs. Their 12-speed cassettes play nice with normal freehubs, though, with the 10-tooth cog hanging off the end to get the clearance it needs.


50 Comments

  • + 12
 Technically, isn’t the derailleur “powered” by your thumb, with the power transmitted by mineral oil? Just saying because AXS or Di2 are actually powered by something else other than the rider, or Shimano’s Airlines were powered by air. Cool tech regardless.
  • + 1
 The title threw me too..."powered by mineral oil"? ...huh?
  • + 10
 Sorry I can’t make the ride, I have to stay home to charge my shifter and bleed my derailer!
  • + 0
 Did nobody learned how unreliable the Reverb was, seriously nobody ??
  • + 1
 @squagles How often did you have to cancel a ride because you had to bleed a brake?
  • + 1
 @tonkatruck: I think the Reverb’s problems are due to design problems, not just because it’s hydraulic. We all ride hydraulic brakes and most of them are extremely reliable.
  • + 7
 Yeah after the great experiences with countless swapped out Reverb seatposts i really want more hydraulic actuated components on my bike....
  • + 2
 I feel the same way but I have to admit the wheel removal features are pretty neat! Looking forward to Mikes review
  • + 1
 I've had good luck with hydraulic brakes.
  • + 7
 13 sounds unlucky, how about 14 instead
  • + 1
 Rohloff?
  • + 2
 I'm not sure why this is better than a cable system, bar the lack of cable stretch and maybe feel? What would concern me though is making a repair of it was damaged when out riding. Yes, with internal routing the chance of damaging the hydraulic line is relatively low, but the potential difficulty in repairs is much higher. Your chances of a bodge to get you home are slim. Also, the availability of spares etc would be a concern...
  • + 7
 But why tho...
  • + 4
 "...you literally unclip it from the upper section of the derailleur so you can swing it out of the way easier."

The best correct grammar in the sentence are 'more easier'.
  • + 1
 you mean "more easily"
  • + 1
 On reflection I wonder why this did not come sooner. I know that shimano did air but when you think about it, we have had hydraulic braking for near three decades. A gear system is not dealing with heat build up and expansion issues, in fact the forces are hugely less so. I wonder why even mineral oil. Whilst marginal, there are lighter weight oils. Even water. With no heat then you can use what you like?
If it was sensible £ Id consider it.
  • + 2
 Most people can bearly bleed their brakes, let alone a derailleur that has to shift through 13 gears with neuro surgeon precision to shift right, yes gimme more things to fiddle with and make my life a living hell
  • + 6
 9 speed ain't dead!
  • + 4
 This makes more sense to me than electric shifting. Once this hits a reasonable price I'll definitely consider it.
  • + 1
 Why more sense than di2?
  • + 2
 @Lasse2000: Looking at it from the point of view that usually my bike trips mean no access to power/ability to recharge if required. I can easily have extra oil in my repair kit in my van if I need it.
Not saying di2/electronic shifting isn't great, hydraulic shifting appeals more on a personal level.
  • + 1
 I'm on Eagle and love it...but I'd be happy with 11 sp with Eagle range tbh. Often I'm skipping gears. I could do with a bit more jump assuming they could figure out how to make the jumps really, really smooth. It'd drop some weight too. 13sp seems odd.
  • + 2
 Very interesting tech but how do companies stay afloat spending so much R&D on these new products that they aren’t too concerned with selling many of...
  • + 1
 These products get them attention and a high tech image, they may actually live off selling chainrings.
  • + 1
 Sounds like a great idea to me, though hydraulic shifting has been done before by another company:
www.pinkbike.com/news/Pinkbike-First-Look-Acros-AEG-11-MT-Hydraulic-Shifting.html
  • + 1
 Less fiddling than with cables, no batteries like electronic. If it didn’t require a special freehub it would be worth a try, but nobody will separate me from my Onyx hubs.
  • + 1
 I normally fiddle with a bow (horsehair, not cable), Wink myself... Seriously though, I've never messed with my cables … what about bleeding or something happening to the hose etc?
  • + 1
 @mtbikeaddict: I've changed out shift cables more often than I've had to bleed brakes. Hydraulic is a nice set-and-forget choice.
  • + 2
 Looking at that mech reminds me how well shimano does industrial design. This reminds me of a mech from the 80s
  • + 0
 Eh, new 12sp XTR isn't that pretty, XX1 eagle is pretty. XTR 11sp is the nicest looking with the swoopy lines etc! This kind of looks space-agey...different but kind of cool in a weird way.
  • + 2
 Shimano has a couple more years of practice under their belt. I'm not saying this thing looks like a million bucks, but I find it refreshing that it looks like they actually designed it from the ground up instead of just copying what's already out there.
  • + 1
 XTR9020 looked damn good on the press release. Similar to XTR 980 cranks which were super tits. So was 970 rear mech. Current SLX 7000 cranks look stunning too. I think Shimano screwed it up with the looks of 9000, they made them look like some commuter gruppo, a shame because it is possibly the best performing and most reliable thing they made.
  • + 2
 Could be good - no stretched shifter cables to deal with.

How does it handle multiple gear changes?
  • + 5
 Shift cables don't stretch. It's the cable housing settling into the ferrules that causes the slackening over time.
  • + 2
 @rh00p: Really?? I had no idea. Interesting if thats true
  • + 3
 Mandatory “give us gearbox” comment
  • + 3
 with this shifting or electronic... not two cables and a grip shift
  • + 1
 @5afety3rd: Effigear works with a single cable.
  • + 1
 If it has the same spacing as 12 speed could you not just use the shifter and mech with current 12 speed cassettes from Sram , Shimano and Sunrace ?
  • + 1
 Who the f*ck needs 13 gears just slap a 9 speed on there and send it! #pittedlife
  • + 1
 I really can't wait for a 22 Speed Cassette to come out in the next 6 Months Wink
  • + 3
 Rumor has it that there were be an 11 sp cassette coupled with 2 chain ring and a new mech called a front derailleur
  • + 1
 Lots of cool tech in that derailleur. I’d love to get on one of these as long as it performs
  • + 1
 So if you hit a rock with the button on the side, your derailleur shifts into smallest cog immediately? Brilliant...
  • + 0
 Well if cars and motorbikes have hydraulic clutches this was inevitable. After all how many new wheel standards can the industry invent to induce repeat bike sales.
  • + 1
 Not going to be cheap, would love to try it though.
  • + 1
 Wolftooth will make a cable conversion for it.
  • + 1
 Gearboxes are the only reasonable future...
  • + 1
 I like this. And that Revel it's on also looks sweet.
  • + 1
 Can't lie, I bet that feels glorious to shift.

Post a Comment



