Video: Rotor Launches Kapic Cranks in Carbon

May 31, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Rotor has today announced the launch of its latest XC race crankset, the Kapic Carbon. The Kapic, a portmanteau of 'Cape Epic', is the current crankset of choice for Specialized Factory, American Eagle and Absolute Absalon on the XC World Cup scene and they have been running this carbon version under the radar at the Albstadt and Nove Mesto World Cups. The crank has already tasted success with Simon Andreassen earning his first podium of the year in Nove Mesto in the under-23 men's race.


This is Rotor's first foray into carbon cranks and it's a big step for a company best known for their aluminum kit; even their Aldhu (Alpe D'Huez), high end road cranks are still machined from alloy. The change to carbon has dropped more than 100 grams from the aluminum Kapic crankset resulting in what Rotor is calling their lightest and stiffest crankset ever.


The crankset has a claimed weight of 429 grams, which is on the mark for a high end carbon crankset. Rotor are keen to highlight the ruggedness of this crankset though and claim it will survive "Powerful sprints, downhill singletracks, over drops and jumps" and the many kilometres of its namesake race.

The cranks are matched to Rotor's Q Ring oval chainring. The crank features a "proprietary spline interface connecting crank arm, axle and chainring," which Rotor claims allows for easy installation and means you can change out chainrings with one bolt.

The crank only comes in plain black, but a rainbow of rubber bumpers for the end of the crank means you can match it to the rest of your build.

Specification

Weight 429g (175 mm, 32t w/o BB)
Crank Lengths 165 mm / 170 mm / 175 mm
Axle Boost (L135) or SuperBoost (L144)
ChainringsQ RINGS DM: 26t - 40t, Redondo DM: 26t - 40t
Q-Factor 169.5 mm Boost / 178.5mm SuperBoost
Chain line 52 mm Boost / 56.5 mm SuperBoost
Color Gloss black / Choice of seven bumpers.
Compatibility BB92, BB89, BSA, BB30, PF30


The crank will retail at € 499 / $ 499 / £ 429 and will be available at the end of July. More info here.

5 Comments

  • + 2
 'Downhill singletracks'... downhill as in, Downhill? Or as in the bit of an xc race which isn't uphill?
  • + 6
 Downcountry.
  • + 4
 Crosshill
  • + 1
 How is it compatible with BB92/86 and PF30/BB30? There are two different axle options ?
  • + 1
 I hate how all carbon cranks look so generic.

