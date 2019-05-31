Video: Rotor Launches Kapic Cranks in Carbon

The crankset has a claimed weight of 429 grams, which is on the mark for a high end carbon crankset. Rotor are keen to highlight the ruggedness of this crankset though and claim it will survive "Powerful sprints, downhill singletracks, over drops and jumps" and the many kilometres of its namesake race.



The cranks are matched to Rotor's Q Ring oval chainring. The crank features a "proprietary spline interface connecting crank arm, axle and chainring," which Rotor claims allows for easy installation and means you can change out chainrings with one bolt.



The crank only comes in plain black, but a rainbow of rubber bumpers for the end of the crank means you can match it to the rest of your build.





Specification



Weight 429g (175 mm, 32t w/o BB)

Crank Lengths 165 mm / 170 mm / 175 mm

Axle Boost (L135) or SuperBoost (L144)

Chainrings Q RINGS DM: 26t - 40t, Redondo DM: 26t - 40t

Q-Factor 169.5 mm Boost / 178.5mm SuperBoost

Chain line 52 mm Boost / 56.5 mm SuperBoost

Color Gloss black / Choice of seven bumpers.

Compatibility BB92, BB89, BSA, BB30, PF30

