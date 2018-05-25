Pinkbike.com
Video: Round 2 Of The 4X ProTour In Poland
May 25, 2018
by
The 4xProTour
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
4X ProTour Round 2 - Szczawno Zdroj, Poland
by
The4XProTour
Views: 668
Faves:
2
Comments: 1
The 4X ProTour makes a stop at Szczawno Zdroj in southwest Poland, under blue skies on a technical track with huge jumps.
For a photo report and photos from the event,
click here
.
MENTIONS:
@The4XProTour
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 4
McArdle
(52 mins ago)
It was best when it followed the DH WC's
[Reply]
+ 1
filmdrew
(1 hours ago)
This looks like so much fun. Along with dual slalom now basically existing only to be an Enduro stage (cough*Mammoth & Sea Otter*cough), I say bring back 4 cross as a stage too!
[Reply]
