Video: Round 2 Of The 4X ProTour In Poland

May 25, 2018
by The 4xProTour  
4X ProTour Round 2 - Szczawno Zdroj, Poland

by The4XProTour
The 4X ProTour makes a stop at Szczawno Zdroj in southwest Poland, under blue skies on a technical track with huge jumps.

For a photo report and photos from the event, click here.

  • + 4
 It was best when it followed the DH WC's
  • + 1
 This looks like so much fun. Along with dual slalom now basically existing only to be an Enduro stage (cough*Mammoth & Sea Otter*cough), I say bring back 4 cross as a stage too!

