Video Round Up: 10 of the Best UK Hardtail Edits

Scoutin' About Part One and Two:

Rattlin' Down Revolution:

Hardtail Hits with Tom Dunn:

The Hardtail Hooner:

Craig Evans: The Steel City's Chameleon:

Earthed 3

Phil Atwill: Crushing It:

GT Zaskar LT: Zero Fuss Given:

26 Ain't Dead:

With the UK having more hardtails than you can shake a cup of tea at, we decided to look back through the archives for some of the best edits from the wet and muddy trails of the UK.Is there a better combination for a hardtail edit than mud, the North of England and Tommy C?In another UK edit from Tommy C, Darren Evans takes on the rough and rowdy trails of Revolution Bike Park.There is plenty of mud on offer in this edit with Hardtail enduro racer Tom Dunn. Who says: "I prefer to ride/race hardtails over a full suss any day. I love how wild they get and the fact you can do anything on them."Darren Evans is pushing his Stanton to the limits once again in 'The Hardtail Hooner'.Craig Evans shredding on a hardtail is always a classic edit.For a proper flashback, you can't beat the 'Hardtails Rule' segment from Earther 3.Phil Atwill is always stylish on the bike but his 'Crushing It' edit is even more wild than normal.For the announcement of their new Zaskar LT trail hardtail GT brought Joey Gough, Chris Akrigg and Ethan Craik together for a classic UK edit.Craig Evans, a steel hardtail and the death of 26". This is a classic edit no matter how you look at it.