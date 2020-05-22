Video Round Up: 10 of the Best UK Hardtail Edits

May 22, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
With the UK having more hardtails than you can shake a cup of tea at, we decided to look back through the archives for some of the best edits from the wet and muddy trails of the UK.


Scoutin' About Part One and Two:


Is there a better combination for a hardtail edit than mud, the North of England and Tommy C?


Rattlin' Down Revolution:
Rattlin' down Revolution

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 45,097    Faves: 352    Comments: 18


In another UK edit from Tommy C, Darren Evans takes on the rough and rowdy trails of Revolution Bike Park.


Hardtail Hits with Tom Dunn:
Hardtail Hits with Tom Dunn

by millwardmedia
Views: 12,076    Faves: 126    Comments: 25


There is plenty of mud on offer in this edit with Hardtail enduro racer Tom Dunn. Who says: "I prefer to ride/race hardtails over a full suss any day. I love how wild they get and the fact you can do anything on them."


The Hardtail Hooner:
The Hardtail Hooner

by caldwellvisuals
Views: 14,793    Faves: 193    Comments: 24


Darren Evans is pushing his Stanton to the limits once again in 'The Hardtail Hooner'.


Craig Evans: The Steel City's Chameleon:

Craig Evans shredding on a hardtail is always a classic edit.


Earthed 3

For a proper flashback, you can't beat the 'Hardtails Rule' segment from Earther 3.


Phil Atwill: Crushing It:

Phil Atwill is always stylish on the bike but his 'Crushing It' edit is even more wild than normal.


GT Zaskar LT: Zero Fuss Given:

For the announcement of their new Zaskar LT trail hardtail GT brought Joey Gough, Chris Akrigg and Ethan Craik together for a classic UK edit.


26 Ain't Dead:

Craig Evans, a steel hardtail and the death of 26". This is a classic edit no matter how you look at it.



