Return of the Goat

Return of the Goat II

The Slayer

Juliana Strega

Unicycle Bastards Kick Zombie Ass

The Legend of Mary’s Ghost

The Shape of Things to Come

ET on TT

A Halloween Horror Story

Strahan of the Dead

Downhill

Halloween Spooktacular

Tip in the Dark

The hit rate for a decent Halloween edit can be pretty low, but we have rounded up 13 that are worth a watch this year. Let us know if we have missed any that you think should be included.