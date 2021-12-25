close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video Round Up: 13 MTB Christmas Edits

Dec 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss, but here are some of our favorites that we thought went beyond the normal standards to make something more memorable:

The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride



A Rocky Mountain Christmas

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

by RockyMountainBicycles
Views: 35,415    Faves: 258    Comments: 12



Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

"Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

by giantbicycles
Views: 38,899    Faves: 235    Comments: 9



Riding Chilean Antigrip "Powder" for Christmas

Christmas powder from antigrip

by siete
Views: 2,918    Faves: 10    Comments: 4



'Tis The Season To Be Shredding - Richie Schley, Barry Nobles, Nik Nestoroff, and Justin Fierro



Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social



Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa

Peaty's Badass Santa

by Peatys
Views: 5,683    Faves: 27    Comments: 2



Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose



Mark Matthews - Santa Slays

Santa Slays

by mmatthews
Views: 2,743    Faves: 10    Comments: 2



Lego Santa Backflips a Mountain Bike



Misfit Mountain Community Choir - Send It With You (At Christmas)

Send It With You (At Christmas) - A Mountain Biking Music Video

by misfitmountain
Views: 897    Faves: 3    Comments: 2



Ines Thoma - Santa Needs Help

Ines Thoma in Santa Needs Help

by sarahmoore
Views: 3,999    Faves: 2    Comments: 1



Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late

Santa's Running Late

by FRNZ
Views: 8,324    Faves: 10    Comments: 0




Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
70994 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
62655 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
44941 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
41647 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
40358 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38764 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
37985 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
37416 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Merry Christmas everyone.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011425
Mobile Version of Website