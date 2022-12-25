Video Round Up: 14 MTB Christmas Edits

The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"

Riding Chilean Antigrip "Powder" for Christmas

'Tis The Season To Be Shredding - Richie Schley, Barry Nobles, Nik Nestoroff, and Justin Fierro

Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social

Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa

Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose

Mark Matthews - Santa Slays

Lego Santa Backflips a Mountain Bike

Misfit Mountain Community Choir - Send It With You (At Christmas)

Ines Thoma - Santa Needs Help

Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late

'The Gingerbread Jumps' with Kathi Kuypers

Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss, but here are some of our favorites that we thought made something more memorable: