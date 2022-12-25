Video Round Up: 14 MTB Christmas Edits

Christmas edits can be pretty hit or miss, but here are some of our favorites that we thought made something more memorable:The Biggest Slice of British Pie Christmas Ride
A Rocky Mountain Christmas
Josh Carlson, Reece Wallace and Yoann Barelli - "Oh What Fun it is to Ride"
Riding Chilean Antigrip "Powder" for Christmas
'Tis The Season To Be Shredding - Richie Schley, Barry Nobles, Nik Nestoroff, and Justin Fierro
Loam Carnage & Long Jumping at the TrailMaps Christmas social
Rob Welch - Peaty's Badass Santa
Chris Akrigg - Happy Christmas from Mongoose
Mark Matthews - Santa Slays
Lego Santa Backflips a Mountain Bike
Misfit Mountain Community Choir - Send It With You (At Christmas)
Ines Thoma - Santa Needs Help
Joe Nation - Santa's Running Late
'The Gingerbread Jumps' with Kathi Kuypers
